Podcast: The Forecast for Pre-Owned Business Aircraft Sales in 2024
Dec. 11, 2023
The new year promises to be an interesting one for many reasons. What might the U.S. presidential election — and other economic, social and geopolitical factors — portend for the pre-owned business aircraft market? Will used aircraft prices rise or fall, and will robust demand for airplanes in the post-pandemic era continue? “I think we are going to see transactions at a steady clip,” says Par Avion’s Janine Ianarelli. “To some degree, we might be rewriting the playbook on how things get done in 2024, just because you could throw the playbook away for the last three years.”
In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:
- Mike Dwyer, managing partner of Guardian Jet
- Janine Ianarelli, founder and president of Par Avion
- Rollie Vincent, president of Roland Vincent Associates and creator/director for JetNet iQ
