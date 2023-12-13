EK Advisory signs a partnership agreement with PECB

Punit Bhatia

EK Advisory. a company known for its brand FIT4Privacy, will now offer training and certification courses in collaboration with PECB.

AI and privacy are areas wherein companies will invest in the future. And, through our training, we want to help them be ready to do so in the right way.” — Punit Bhatia

DINANT, NAMUR, BELGIUM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EK Advisory is proud to announce that it has signed a new partnership agreement with PECB to distribute PECB training courses in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. This partnership will ensure that the respective companies will give their expertise-based contribution in offering and organizing PECB training courses.

“We are delighted to join the PECB network and offer their courses to our clients and prospects,” said Punit Bhatia, CEO of EK Advisory. “We believe that PECB courses will add value to our existing services, and the FIT4Privacy brand. We are looking forward to providing our clients with internationally recognized certifications in various standards, such as CDPO, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and more.”

“PECB's partnership agreement with EK Advisory enhances the company's business strategy by providing a comprehensive range of training courses and professional certifications,” said Tim Rama, the CEO of PECB. "Our partnership with EK Advisory allows us to leverage our advanced training courses in the market area of Belgium. In addition to providing outstanding training courses, EK Advisory has proven to be successful in the business market,” concluded Rama.

About EK Advisory

EK Advisory is a management advisory that specializes in helping CXOs with strategy, governance, implementation, and training for privacy, AI, and other compliance matters. EK Advisory is known for its brand FIT4Privacy and the FIT4Privacy podcast. EK Advisory is led by Punit Bhatia, a renowned author, speaker, and trainer on GDPR, privacy, and AI. EK Advisory has a team of qualified and experienced professionals who are committed to delivering value-added services and solutions to their clients. For further information, visit https://www.fit4privacy.com

About PECB

PECB is a certification body that provides education, certification, and certificate programs for individuals in a wide range of disciplines.

We help professionals and organizations show commitment and competence by providing them with valuable education, evaluation, certiﬁcation, and certificate programs against rigorous internationally recognized standards. Our mission is to provide our clients with comprehensive services that inspire trust, and continual improvement, demonstrate recognition, and benefit society as a whole. For further information about PECB’s principal objectives and activities, visit https://pecb.com/.