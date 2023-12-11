Prohance jointly sponsors the World HR Summit 2023
Sachin Machanda, Country Manager, Philippines ProHance at the World HR Summit 2023 in Manila, Philippines
Veronica Sace, Senior Business Development Manager, ProHance during the panel discussion at the World HR Summit 2023 in Manila, Philippines
Prohance Elevates Global HR Discourse as the joint Sponsor of World HR Summit 2023, Unveiling Cutting-Edge Solutions for Future Workforce SuccessMANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prohance, a workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, co-sponsored the World HR Summit 2023 in Manila, Philippines, on December 4th and 5th.Century at the Park Hotel, Manila. Given the constantly changing landscape of human resources management, the summit aimed to serve as a dynamic platform for participants to explore the newest trends, innovations, and strategies driving the future of HR. This pivotal event brought together diverse perspectives and expertise, fostering discussions addressing the evolving needs and challenges the HR industry faces. It served as a hub for sharing insights and best practices, empowering attendees to navigate and excel in the ever-shifting realm of human resources.
The Summit provided a comprehensive perspective on the pressing challenges and opportunities within the field, particularly as businesses navigate the complexities of talent acquisition, employee engagement, and organizational development. Participants benefited from insightful keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and networking sessions that facilitated collaboration and knowledge-sharing among HR leaders.
Biddappa 'Sachin'; Machanda, the Country Manager and Vice-President of ProHance, Philippines was one of the headline speakers at the event. Veronica Sace, Senior Manager, of Business Development, at ProHance Philippines, took part in a panel discussion on "HR, IT, and Technology Innovators: The Power of Collaboration for a Brighter Future of Work."
Other notable speakers such as Jeanette Reabad from CarParts.com, Darwin B. Rivers representing Philippines HR Group Inc., and several other industry experts joined him. Their presence and insights added value to the Summit, offering diverse perspectives and expertise on human resources, leadership, and organizational development.
The event opened up a plethora of discussion topics, enabling participants to gain valuable insights into addressing the complexities and intricacies of modern HR management. Through these interactive sessions, innovative strategies and practical approaches to tackle the evolving demands of talent management and organizational growth were discussed.
The World HR Summit 2023 was a resounding success, unlocking the full potential of diverse HR strategies and paving the way for a highly evolved way of working across multiple organizations.
