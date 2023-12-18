Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers for the Period 2023-2032

Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

The market size of the global carbon dioxide is expected to grow from $25.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.8%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2023” is an exhaustive information repository covering all aspects of the carbon dioxide market. According to TBRC’s market projection, the carbon dioxide market size is expected to attain $25.32 billion by 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 13.8%.

The expansion in the carbon dioxide market is attributed to a heightened demand for the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market, propelled by substantial investments in advanced technologies. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the carbon dioxide market share. Key players in the carbon dioxide market include AGA, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AIR WATER Inc., Airgas, and Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories.

Carbon Dioxide Market Segments

• By Product Type: Liquid Carbon Dioxide, Solid Carbon Dioxide, Gaseous Carbon Dioxide

• By Source: Hydrogen, Ethyl Alcohol, Ethylene Oxide, Substitute Natural Gas, Other Sources

• By Application: Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Medical, Rubber, Fire Fighting, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global carbon dioxide market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Carbon dioxide is a colorless chemical element that is a product of both fermentation and combustion. It is widely used in the food industry for applications such as removing the caffeine from coffee beans to make decaffeinated coffee and for carbonating beer, and soft drinks. It is also used for cooling in the food and manufacturing industries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Carbon Dioxide Market Trends And Strategies

4. Carbon Dioxide Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Carbon Dioxide Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

