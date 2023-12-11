Vampyre Cosmetics and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Forge a Legendary Collaboration for the Fantasy Franchise’s 50th Anniversary
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vampyre Cosmetics is excited to announce their unprecedented collaboration with Hasbro's DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D), marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic role-playing game in 2024. Vampyre Cosmetics’ unparalleled color cosmetics partners with the adventurous spirit of D&D to give fans the tools to unleash their imaginations and create their own character every time they do their makeup. The Vampyre Cosmetics x DUNGEONS & DRAGONS collection is set to open for presales on December 18th, 2023.
Bold Colors for Bold Adventurers:
The Vampyre Cosmetics x DUNGEONS & DRAGONS collection merges bold colors with the narrative storytelling at the heart of any adventuring party to transcend traditional make-up and opens new avenues for collaborative storytelling! Every Item in the collection delves into the half-century of world-building that D&D unleashed. With the Dungeon Masters Guide Book Palette (featuring 45 individual shades and a detachable magnetic character sheet), adventurers will always be ready for that day’s quest. Fans can create their own characters with the Original Character Class Palettes and Character Class Multichrome Eyeliners. There are 4 different Collectors Box Sets planned for 2024 with the final limited edition release shipping in a large treasure chest shaped box that can house all 4 Collections together. Pre-sales for the first collection, The Dungeon Masters Collection, open on December 18th, 2023 to ship in February 2024. The first Collection includes a Dungeon Master's Guide Book Palette with 45 colors, an Alignment themed palette, 5 character class palettes, potion lip glosses in a spell book shaped box all housed in a Dungeon Master's Screen Collectors Box.
Rachel Clinesmith, CEO of Vampyre Cosmetics shared, “Our collaboration with DUNGEONS & DRAGONS is an epic quest! It lets players use our makeup to help tell their own story, both at the table, and in their daily lives! D&D's stories have been challenging societal norms for half a century, and we’re proud to help any adventurer who wants to join us on this quest express their own diverse identities! (I just hope we can find a tavern big enough to meet in!)”
Fans and enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up for early access and updates. For more information and to join this epic journey, visit www.vampyrecosmetics.com
About Vampyre Cosmetics
Vampyre Cosmetics has redefined the art of self-expression through makeup and championed inclusivity. Their innovative, cruelty-free products encourage individuals to boldly present their unique identities for the world to see.
About Hasbro
Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.
Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com
