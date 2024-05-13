Juliet Landau & Julie Benz Come Onboard For The First Of Its Kind Official Buffy Makeup Line
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot of the heels of the recent announcement of their upcoming, officially licensed beauty collection inspired by Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Vampyre Cosmetics is excited to reveal the marketing campaign and pre-sales availability.
Leaning on the slogan for the campaign, “It’s about time!”, original cast members, Juliet Landau and Julie Benz, who played the legendary vampires, Drusilla and Darla, have come on board to endorse the line. The photo shoot, designed by Landau and photographer, Deverill Weekes, embodies this theme on multiple levels. They say about it, "It’s about time for this limited-edition and highly-collectible compilation of eyeshadows and lip color. Pioneer fans and newbies alike have been clamoring for new lifestyle-inspired Buffy merchandise, and will be excited about this step into the Beauty category. It’s about time, literally, as the Drusilla and Darla move through various eras, filling in missing chapters in their stories. The looks take fans through the foggy streets of Victorian London, a sojourn to Greece in the Pre-Raphaelite era, a visit to Hollywood in the 1940’s, and a current techno costume ball at the Palace of Versailles. Resolutely, it’s about timeless-ness. "
Buffy the Vampire Slayer grows ever more popular with each year that passes. It touches hearts worldwide with its message of tolerance and hope against all odds with the help of community, with friendship. This is more relevant than ever. Rachel Clinesmith, the founder of Vampyre Cosmetics says, “It’s about time we come together, the world needs to take a queue from the characters of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and support one another through friendship. Buffy fans are. They are intelligent, wonderful, open-minded, fun, creative people. We thought about them at every step of the process. This campaign has everything Buffy fans love – I know ‘cause I am one. It’s also an exciting, fresh evolution. It’s a continuation and an exploration. Every generation has one Slayer. But hopefully all generations will love this specially tailored makeup line!”
Each product has been specifically formulated for this unique collection with a rigorous focus on evoking an emotional response. Landau is consulting on the creation of a Drusilla lipstick.
Vampyre Cosmetics is known for officially-licensed collaborative collections, which combine unique packaging and nostalgic imagery. With this new collection, customers can raise the stakes, and slay every day! Vampyre Cosmetics is loved by the cosplay community because their makeup formulations have the pigmentation and longevity necessary for stage and screen.
Vampyre Cosmetics believes no one should have to choose between inspired packaging and high quality, ethical cosmetics, so they are truly all in one. Vampyre Cosmetics is proudly women-owned, disabled-owned, and LGBTQ+-owned. All of their products are vegan, cruelty-free, and talc-free.
The Officially licensed Buffy Makeup Line pre-orders will be available on 5-13-2024. Fans can now Make their heart skip a beat with the makeup vampires choose.
Rachel Clinesmith
