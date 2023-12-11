Miami Launches SpanglishOne - A Content Production Holding Company
Miami Launches SpanglishOne - A Content Production Holding CompanyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of leading Miami-based film and media companies have come together to form SpanglishOne, a new holding company focused on end-to-end production and distribution of film and TV content.
The launch of SpanglishOne unites the capabilities and expertise of 7 renowned local companies, Spanglish Movies, One Movie One Film, Cachita Universal Studio, True Vacuum Films, Impelluso Design, Hispanomedios, as well as top scriptwriters, including Said Chamie. Together, they collectively bring their experience creating and distributing over 50 successful films, series, and novelas.
SpanglishOne provides a single, streamlined solution for creating and distributing exceptional Spanish and English language films and shows. Their offering includes production studios and equipment, seasoned cinematographers, a deep portfolio of acclaimed stars, scriptwriters, domestic and international distribution channels, logistics, and assistance with tax incentives.
As Gustavo Aparicio, head of founding company Spanglish Movies noted, "With the unwavering support of the Miami-Dade Film Commission and the combined capabilities of our members, we've created the largest independent one-stop, cost-effective content creation venture. Our goal is to supply high quality film and TV programming to media platforms worldwide, with Miami as our production hub."
The Miami area provides an ideal backdrop for filming with its vibrant culture, beautiful landscapes, and tax incentives for production. As the preeminent Latin American media capital, and increasingly iconic status as an aspirational place to live across the world, Miami also grants access to exceptional creative talent and distribution channels throughout the Americas and beyond. SpanglishOne aims to bring authentic Spanish and Latin voices to the forefront of both English and Spanish language film and TV.
With its unified structure, SpanglishOne offers a compelling solution for studios, streamers, and networks seeking high-quality and cost-effective programming out of Miami. For more information, visit https://www.spanglishoneholding.com.
