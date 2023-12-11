HotelsByDay Welcomes InterContinental New Orleans: A Daycation Experience in the Big Easy
Contemporary luxury that welcomes you to an unforgettable daycation at the InterContinental New Orleans
Experience unparalleled luxury and convenience with HotelsByDay's newest addition, the InterContinental New Orleans, offering exquisite day-use rooms.
We're having fun at HotelsByDay, bringing luxury and flexibility together with InterContinental New Orleans for unique daycation adventures.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelsByDay, a platform specializing in day use hotel stays, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the InterContinental New Orleans. This collaboration introduces 'Daycation' experiences, offering a blend of comfort and convenience for those seeking short-term bookings in the vibrant heart of New Orleans, known as the Big Easy.
— Yannis Moati, Founder and CEO of HotelsByDay
The InterContinental New Orleans, synonymous with elegance in the city, now opens its doors to guests for day-use through HotelsByDay. This initiative is specially designed for those in search of a tranquil escape for a few hours, be it for a serene workspace or a restful sojourn in the midst of a busy day.
The day-use rooms at the InterContinental New Orleans, available on the HotelsByDay platform, provide comfortable and well-appointed accommodations. Guests are treated to a sophisticated ambiance and top-tier amenities such as high-speed internet, fitness center access, and exquisite dining options. The setting is ideal for those couples desiring a short, yet indulgent treat, business professionals in need of a serene, upscale workspace, layovers, or for some 'me' time.
Adding to the appeal is the hotel's strategic location in the vibrant heart of New Orleans. Positioned to allow guests to immerse themselves in the city's rich cultural tapestry, the InterContinental's closeness to notable landmarks like the French Quarter and the Garden District enables guests to make the most of their limited time during a day stay.
Booking a day-use room at the InterContinental New Orleans is a smooth and straightforward process via the HotelsByDay platform. The flexibility and convenience of no overnight stay required make it easy for guests to incorporate a touch of luxury into their day.
MasterKey Loyalty Program:
HotelsByDay offers a complimentary MasterKey loyalty program sign-up with each booking at the InterContinental New Orleans, granting guests the chance to earn loyalty points redeemable for future stays, offering benefits for repeat visits.
About HotelsByDay.com:
innovative platform providing flexible, short-term room bookings in high-quality hotels worldwide. It presents a unique solution for those seeking a comfortable space for work, relaxation, or a brief recharge.
About InterContinental New Orleans:
The InterContinental New Orleans is known for its upscale amenities and service. With its prime location, stellar service, and world-class amenities, the hotel is a notable hotel in the vibrant city of New Orleans.
For more information or to book a daycation retreat at the InterContinental New Orleans, visit HotelsByDay.
