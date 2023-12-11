HotelsByDay Welcomes InterContinental New Orleans: A Daycation Experience in the Big Easy

About

HotelsByDay, founded by travel visionary Yannis Moati, is reshaping the hospitality landscape by offering flexible hotel room bookings from a few hours to an entire day. Drawing on 15 years of travel industry expertise, Yannis identified a niche for transient room use in today's fast-paced 'on-demand' economy. HotelsByDay meets the needs of modern travelers seeking a place to rest, work, or refresh during layovers with customizable time bands. This innovative approach not only enhances guest convenience but also provides hotels with a smart strategy to optimize revenue from their unbooked inventory, making every hour count.

flexible hotel room bookings