Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice Now Available in Sam's Club China
EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum Goods Corp., a pioneer in the organic food and beverage industry, proudly announces a significant achievement in its mission to offer healthier, natural choices to consumers globally. Our leading product, Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice – 100% Natural, is now available in Sam's Club locations across China.
Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice embodies our mission to provide premium, health-focused, delicious, and nutritious beverages. Made from the finest organic fruits and vegetables, our juice is 100% natural, with no added sugars or preservatives. Each bottle of Allwello is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our respect for nature's bounty.
This expansion marks a key milestone for our company, which was founded by the entrepreneurial team of Alberto Cohen and his daughter Nora Cohen. As a minority family-owned business, we've always been driven by a commitment to quality and sustainability. These principles have fueled our growth and success to date.
Our expansion into Sam's Club China is not just a business achievement; it's a step forward in making healthy, organic products more widely available. Sam's Club's extensive network and quality focus make it the perfect partner for introducing Allwello to a broader audience.
"We are excited to bring Allwello to Sam's Club customers in China," said Alberto Cohen, Co-Founder of Platinum Goods Corp. "This partnership aligns with our values and allows us to share our passion for healthy, natural juice with a wider audience.”
We invite you to join us in celebrating this new chapter as we continue to expand and bring Allwello to more consumers across the globe.
About Platinum Goods Corp.:
Founded by Alberto Cohen and his daughter Nora Cohen, Platinum Goods Corp. is a minority family-owned company specializing in organic, natural food and beverage products. Committed to sustainability and quality, Platinum Goods Corp. aims to positively impact health and wellness communities worldwide.
Contact Information:
Nora Cohen
CEO
Platinum Goods Corp
Email: nora@platinum-goods.com
For more information on Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice and upcoming events, visit www.allwello.com
Platinum Goods Corp
+1 305-299-1451
