Submit Release
News Search

There were 261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,501 in the last 365 days.

Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice Now Available in Sam's Club China

Alberto Cohen attends the launch of Allwello at Sam's Club in Shanghai.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum Goods Corp., a pioneer in the organic food and beverage industry, proudly announces a significant achievement in its mission to offer healthier, natural choices to consumers globally. Our leading product, Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice – 100% Natural, is now available in Sam's Club locations across China.

Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice embodies our mission to provide premium, health-focused, delicious, and nutritious beverages. Made from the finest organic fruits and vegetables, our juice is 100% natural, with no added sugars or preservatives. Each bottle of Allwello is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our respect for nature's bounty.

This expansion marks a key milestone for our company, which was founded by the entrepreneurial team of Alberto Cohen and his daughter Nora Cohen. As a minority family-owned business, we've always been driven by a commitment to quality and sustainability. These principles have fueled our growth and success to date.

Our expansion into Sam's Club China is not just a business achievement; it's a step forward in making healthy, organic products more widely available. Sam's Club's extensive network and quality focus make it the perfect partner for introducing Allwello to a broader audience.

"We are excited to bring Allwello to Sam's Club customers in China," said Alberto Cohen, Co-Founder of Platinum Goods Corp. "This partnership aligns with our values and allows us to share our passion for healthy, natural juice with a wider audience.”

We invite you to join us in celebrating this new chapter as we continue to expand and bring Allwello to more consumers across the globe.

About Platinum Goods Corp.:
Founded by Alberto Cohen and his daughter Nora Cohen, Platinum Goods Corp. is a minority family-owned company specializing in organic, natural food and beverage products. Committed to sustainability and quality, Platinum Goods Corp. aims to positively impact health and wellness communities worldwide.


Contact Information:
Nora Cohen
CEO
Platinum Goods Corp
Email: nora@platinum-goods.com


For more information on Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice and upcoming events, visit www.allwello.com

End of Press Release

Nora Cohen
Platinum Goods Corp
+1 305-299-1451
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice Now Available in Sam's Club China

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more