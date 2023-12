Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice Now Available in Sam's Club China

Alberto Cohen attends the launch of Allwello at Sam's Club in Shanghai.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Goods Corp., a pioneer in the organic food and beverage industry, proudly announces a significant achievement in its mission to offer healthier, natural choices to consumers globally. Our leading product, Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice – 100% Natural, is now available in Sam's Club locations across China.Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice embodies our mission to provide premium, health-focused, delicious, and nutritious beverages. Made from the finest organic fruits and vegetables, our juice is 100% natural, with no added sugars or preservatives. Each bottle of Allwello is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our respect for nature's bounty.This expansion marks a key milestone for our company, which was founded by the entrepreneurial team of Alberto Cohen and his daughter Nora Cohen. As a minority family-owned business, we've always been driven by a commitment to quality and sustainability. These principles have fueled our growth and success to date.Our expansion into Sam's Club China is not just a business achievement; it's a step forward in making healthy, organic products more widely available. Sam's Club's extensive network and quality focus make it the perfect partner for introducing Allwello to a broader audience."We are excited to bring Allwello to Sam's Club customers in China," said Alberto Cohen, Co-Founder of Platinum Goods Corp. "This partnership aligns with our values and allows us to share our passion for healthy, natural juice with a wider audience.”We invite you to join us in celebrating this new chapter as we continue to expand and bring Allwello to more consumers across the globe.About Platinum Goods Corp.:Founded by Alberto Cohen and his daughter Nora Cohen, Platinum Goods Corp. is a minority family-owned company specializing in organic, natural food and beverage products. Committed to sustainability and quality, Platinum Goods Corp. aims to positively impact health and wellness communities worldwide.Contact Information:Nora CohenCEOPlatinum Goods CorpEmail: nora@platinum-goods.comFor more information on Allwello Organic Cold Pressed Juice and upcoming events, visit www.allwello.com End of Press Release