AllWellO Launches Grab-and-Go Functional Smoothie Pouches for On-the-Go Wellness
AllWellO, a leading brand committed to promoting health and wellness, today announced the launch of its new line of organic grab-and-go functional pouches.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AllWellO, a leading brand committed to promoting health and wellness, today announced the launch of its new line of organic grab-and-go functional smoothie pouches. These innovative pouches offer a convenient and healthy way for individuals to prioritize their well-being in today’s fast-paced world.
AllWellO’s functional organic smoothie pouches are available in three flavors:
Relax – A calming blend of lemon verbena, chamomile, and linden that helps to unwind and de-stress.
Energy – A revitalizing blend of ginseng and guarana that provides sustained energy and focus.
Detox – A nutrient-rich blend of chlorella vulgaris and vegetables that supports the body’s natural detoxification process.
“At AllWellO, we believe that wellness should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their busy schedules,” said Nora Cohen, Co-Founder of AllWellO. “Our new line of grab-and-go functional pouches enables individuals to effortlessly incorporate wellness into their daily lives, no matter where they are. We are excited to redefine on-the-go wellness.”
AllWellO’s functional smoothie pouches are made with 100% organic ingredients and are free from artificial additives and preservatives. They are a convenient and delicious way to support your health and well-being.
The new line of AllWellO grab-and-go functional smoothie pouches is available for purchase now on the AllWellO website and at select retail partners nationwide.
For more information about AllWellO and its range of functional smoothie pouches, please visit www.allwello.com.
About AllWellO
AllWellO is a pioneering brand in the health and wellness industry, dedicated to providing individuals with convenient and effective solutions for a balanced lifestyle. By harnessing the power of natural ingredients, AllWellO empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being, no matter how busy their lives may be.
Nora Cohen
Platinum Goods Corp
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram