FirstHx Joins Digital Medicine Society and Boston Children’s Hospital To Create The Playbook: Pediatric Digital Medicine
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, FirstHx proudly announces it will be joining the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and Boston Children’s Hospital in a multistakeholder effort to create The Playbook: Pediatric Digital Medicine and address the pressing need for ongoing advancement and care optimization in pediatric digital medicine. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing the field of digital medicine for pediatric patients and represents a concerted effort to enhance healthcare outcomes for children across the country. The project will enable providers, payers, product developers, and biopharma to advance streamlined and scalable evidence for innovating in pediatrics. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in children’s health.
We are coming together and harnessing an enormous amount of passion, empathy, and inventiveness to develop an action-oriented, open-access resource to push the boundaries of what’s possible in children’s health and ensure digital health optimizes care for every child. It will be a comprehensive guide to advance digital solutions with long-term financial viability to improve the lives of every child the pediatric healthcare and research ecosystems exist to care for. The Playbook: Pediatric Digital Medicine will be an action-oriented, open-access resource to ensure digital health optimizes care for every child.
Key Features of The Playbook include:
1. Provide a comprehensive guide to advance digital solutions with long-term financial viability to improve the lives of every child
2. Define the market opportunity for pediatric digital medicine products, establish best practices for product development and deployment
3. Address the unique ethical considerations accompanying children's use of digital medicine products
Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Chris O’Connor, CEO of FirstHx, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “This collaboration represents a commitment to advancing pediatric digital medicine and investing in technologies that can transform a lifetime. By combining the strengths of FirstHx, the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), Boston Children’s Hospital and the incredible lineup of Project Partners we aim to define best practices to ensure digital health optimizes care for every child.”
"Leveraging digital solutions is necessary to improving pediatric healthcare," said Ian Miller, Program Lead, Digital Medicine Society. "Clinicians are eager to integrate digital solutions that account for pediatric needs into their practice, but without the right resources and implementation strategies, they face significant challenges delivering these tools into the hands of patients and their families. DiMe is proud to work with FirstHx and other leaders to create The Playbook: Pediatric Digital Medicine to provide stakeholders with the resources they need to ethically, effectively, equitably, and safely develop and deploy digital health solutions that improve lives of pediatric patients."
For further information and updates, please visit https://dimesociety.org/the-playbook-pediatric-digital-medicine-edition/.
About FirstHx:
FirstHx is a clinician-led digital health company that sits at the intersection of expert, curated clinician knowledge and AI-powered technology to elevate quality, efficiency, and patient experience, paving the way for a new era of personalized care. Learn more at https://firsthx.com.
About the Digital Medicine Society:
DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for all members of the digital medicine community. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs.
Kate Groff
We are coming together and harnessing an enormous amount of passion, empathy, and inventiveness to develop an action-oriented, open-access resource to push the boundaries of what’s possible in children’s health and ensure digital health optimizes care for every child. It will be a comprehensive guide to advance digital solutions with long-term financial viability to improve the lives of every child the pediatric healthcare and research ecosystems exist to care for. The Playbook: Pediatric Digital Medicine will be an action-oriented, open-access resource to ensure digital health optimizes care for every child.
Key Features of The Playbook include:
1. Provide a comprehensive guide to advance digital solutions with long-term financial viability to improve the lives of every child
2. Define the market opportunity for pediatric digital medicine products, establish best practices for product development and deployment
3. Address the unique ethical considerations accompanying children's use of digital medicine products
Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Chris O’Connor, CEO of FirstHx, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “This collaboration represents a commitment to advancing pediatric digital medicine and investing in technologies that can transform a lifetime. By combining the strengths of FirstHx, the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), Boston Children’s Hospital and the incredible lineup of Project Partners we aim to define best practices to ensure digital health optimizes care for every child.”
"Leveraging digital solutions is necessary to improving pediatric healthcare," said Ian Miller, Program Lead, Digital Medicine Society. "Clinicians are eager to integrate digital solutions that account for pediatric needs into their practice, but without the right resources and implementation strategies, they face significant challenges delivering these tools into the hands of patients and their families. DiMe is proud to work with FirstHx and other leaders to create The Playbook: Pediatric Digital Medicine to provide stakeholders with the resources they need to ethically, effectively, equitably, and safely develop and deploy digital health solutions that improve lives of pediatric patients."
For further information and updates, please visit https://dimesociety.org/the-playbook-pediatric-digital-medicine-edition/.
About FirstHx:
FirstHx is a clinician-led digital health company that sits at the intersection of expert, curated clinician knowledge and AI-powered technology to elevate quality, efficiency, and patient experience, paving the way for a new era of personalized care. Learn more at https://firsthx.com.
About the Digital Medicine Society:
DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for all members of the digital medicine community. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs.
Kate Groff
FirstHx
kate.groff@firsthx.com