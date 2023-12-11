Lifestyle Medicine Organization to Host Grand Rounds on Weight Loss with Drs Garth Davis and Thomas Campbell
This month's Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds features a case presented to a panel of experts, including a bariatric surgeon and an obesity medicine specialist.ROCHESTER, NY, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), as part of its innovative monthly Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds (LMGR), will feature Garth Davis, MD, a bariatric surgeon and expert in medical management of obesity, as guest panelist at the presentation on Tuesday, December 19, 7:30 PM ET. Dr. Davis, along with a panel of other distinguished lifestyle medical experts, will discuss the case of a post-menopausal woman with obesity and several chronic conditions who is interested in weight loss. The case will be presented by Thomas Campbell, II, MD, an assistant professor of family medicine at the University of Rochester who is also board-certified in obesity medicine.
Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds is an interactive Zoom webinar that gives health professionals everywhere the opportunity to learn from experienced clinicians how principles of lifestyle change can help patients. Any health professional may register here and will receive one free continuing medical education (CME) credit.
ABOUT GARTH DAVIS, MD
Dr. Davis practices bariatric surgery at Houston Methodist West Hospital. A recognized expert in both surgical and medical management of obesity, Dr. Davis is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. He starred on a TV show called Big Medicine and is the author of two books: Proteinaholic: How Our Obsession with Meat Is Killing Us and The Expert's Guide to Weight-Loss Surgery.
ABOUT THOMAS CAMPBELL, II, MD
Dr. Campbell, the founder and co-director of the UR Medicine Nutrition in Medicine Research Center, is currently an investigator for clinical trials testing the effect of nutrition on chronic disease, including cardiovascular health, type 2 diabetes, and breast cancer. Dr. Campbell co-authored The China Study with his father, T. Colin Campbell, PhD, and is the author of The China Study Solution. He has presented widely on the topic of plant-based nutrition.
ABOUT LIFESTYLE MEDICINE GRAND ROUNDS (LMGR)
In the format of Grand Rounds familiar to every physician, RLMI has joined with IHA Center for Lifestyle Medicine, based in Michigan, to enable clinicians everywhere to consider cases from the perspective of Lifestyle Medicine (LM), which focuses on lifestyle measures like plant-based diet and stress reduction as the mainstays of health. Each month a challenging patient case is presented to a panel of LM experts in an interactive Zoom webinar. Panelists have included well-known experts in the field such as Michael Greger, MD; Neal Barnard, MD; Will Bulsiewicz, MD; Michael Klaper, MD; and John McDougall, MD.
Launched in November 2021, LMGR provides valuable education and support to clinicians seeking to learn about Lifestyle Medicine and incorporate it in their practice. It is open to all health care providers, not just physicians, with the goal of reaching both seasoned LM practitioners and those new to the field. The free webinar has been approved for continuing medical education (CME) credit: 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit TM. Upcoming sessions can be viewed here. Webinars are recorded and made available on a forum for participating clinicians.
Case ideas and other suggestions may be sent to grandrounds@roclifemed.org
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Dr. Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for healthy people, a healthy planet, and a sustainable healthcare system. RLMI offers two programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine: the 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and the Lift Project; as well as an alumni program, individualized coaching services, the Lifestyle as Medicine lecture series, and Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds.
Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram @roclifemed.
