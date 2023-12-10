Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,442 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev

AZERBAIJAN, December 10 - 10 December 2023, 15:51

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev in the Serbian city of Niš.

They commended the development of friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in various areas.

Emphasizing the importance of the inauguration of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector, the presidents congratulated each other on this occasion.

Touching upon the significance of the Solidarity Ring initiative, the heads of state reiterated the project`s crucial role in expanding energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union and Azerbaijan`s contributing to gas supply to Europe.

President Ilham Aliyev invited the President of Bulgaria to pay a visit to Azerbaijan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more