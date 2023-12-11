Starting Early, Thinking Big: Citizens School Unveils Entrepreneurship Curriculum For Learners Three Years Young

Young Citizens School learners ignite their creativity as they brainstorm innovative business ideas.

Citizens School introduces an innovative entrepreneurship curriculum, shaping young minds ages 3 to 13 for the evolving job market.

Our school is centred on entrepreneurship, and [...] we’re firm believers in instilling an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age.” — Dr. Adil Alzarooni, Founder of Citizens School

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizens School announces the launch of its Entrepreneurship Curriculum, an innovative educational programme, designed to be age-appropriate and meet the learning needs of each age group starting as young as FS1 (age 3) to Year 8 (age 13). This pioneering initiative is set to redefine the way young minds are prepared for the rapidly evolving future of work and business.

At the heart of this initiative is a deep understanding of the demands of the future job market. "In a world where traditional job roles are rapidly changing, it's imperative that we equip our children not just to participate in the future, but to actively shape it," says Dr. Adil Alzarooni, Founder of Citizens School. "Our Entrepreneurship Curriculum is about more than just business skills; it's about nurturing a generation of creators, innovators, and problem solvers who are capable of building businesses and generating jobs for the future."

Developed in partnership with educators and seasoned entrepreneurs, the curriculum focuses on real-world skills and hands-on learning. Early years (FS1 to Year 2) emphasise experiential learning and creativity, with a shift to a structured module learning approach from Year 3 to Year 8. The curriculum runs throughout the academic year for each age group, alongside core subjects, forming an integral part of the 38-week learning journey.

The curriculum, which includes role-play, case studies, and business projects to enhance learning, gathers entrepreneurial parents and business practitioners to play a crucial role in co-creating and co-delivering the curriculum. This unique set-up brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and real-world business context to the learning space.

With an approach to learning that mirrors the demands of the market, learners will engage in various modules covering marketing, financing, idea generation, and the agile methodology of venture building. This approach starkly contrasts with traditional business studies and junior MBA programmes, as it emphasises practical application and learning through real-life examples. Assessment tools are used for performance tracking and analytics, ensuring a data-driven approach to education.

“In creating our distinctive entrepreneurship curriculum, we're nurturing not just learners but also future leaders and innovators. Our approach is to kindle the spark of entrepreneurial spirit in every young mind, guiding them through a path where innovation meets action. This curriculum intertwines imaginative thinking with real-world pragmatism, empowering our learners to navigate and shape tomorrow's landscape,’ notes Behzad Khan, Head of Strategic Development.

Another unique aspect of the Entrepreneurship Curriculum is its focus on soft skills such as interpersonal communication, teamwork, and resilience. Learners will not only learn the mechanics of setting up a business but also understand the importance of perseverance and adaptability in the face of challenges.

Through interactions with successful entrepreneurs, learners will gain firsthand insights into the realities of business, including the normalisation of failure as a stepping stone to success. These experiences will be supplemented with a strong mentoring system, providing ongoing support and guidance.

"The future belongs to those who can innovate and adapt," notes Dr. Alzarooni. “Our school is centred on entrepreneurship, and what makes our programme truly distinctive is its implementation starting from FS1, when children are just 3 years old. We’re firm believers in instilling an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age. This provides our learners with a competitive advantage over their peers, ensuring they are not just prepared for the future but are empowered to lead it."

About Citizens School

Citizens is a visionary new school in Dubai, designed and developed by Al Zarooni Emirates Investments. At its core, Citizens focuses on each child’s unique requirements, empowering them with choices to explore themes, expand interests, and determine the routes that they want to go on to reach their full potential, without compromise. Influenced by some of the world's leading cognitive scientists and researchers on education, motivation and mindsets, Citizens’ custom-built curriculum is tailored for each child’s unique strengths and approach to learning, with the UK National Curriculum as its framework. The 43,000-square-metre school campus has capacity for 2,600 children between the ages of three and 18 and features almost 3,000 square meters of open playing space. This includes a multi-purpose performing arts and activity hall, a six-lane swimming pool, and football and rugby pitches adhering to FIFA and World Rugby standards.

Learn more at http://citizens.me/



For media inquiries, please contact: