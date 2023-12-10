AFA Sports partners with the Cameroonian Basketball Federation the official uniform and apparel provider

AFA sports AFA sports unisex AFA sports red Black outfit Green

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cameroonian Basketball Federation announced a three-year global merchandising partnership today, with AFA Sports becoming the exclusive apparel provider. This strategic alliance marks a significant step towards fostering growth, development, and empowerment within the basketball community in Cameroon and Africa.

The deal, unveiled amidst great anticipation is the first of its kind for an indigenous sports brand and Cameroon basketball, highlights AFA Sports' commitment to nurturing basketball talent and promoting the sport across the continent. The Cameroon Basketball Federation in a press statement expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with AFA Sports will go a long way to better the image of our national teams in all categories both male and female”

This monumental agreement between AFA Sports and the Cameroon Basketball Federation not only solidifies their commitment to the sport but also sets a precedent for future collaborations aimed at elevating African basketball onto the global stage.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the Cameroon Basketball Federation for the next three years, " remarked Ugo Udezue, CEO of AFA Sports. "Our shared vision of empowering athletes and driving the growth of basketball aligns perfectly with this collaboration. This is not just an apparel partnership; we are going to help fire up the basketball ecosystem. Together, we aim to foster economic growth through basketball”

AFASPORTS will also make products accessible through retail outlets and digital platforms locally and globally, aiming to celebrate Cameroon's basketball culture worldwide while showcasing the country's heritage through uniquely designed apparel. This partnership signifies more than a collaboration; it's a symbol of mutual trust, empowerment, and symbiotic opportunities that is the new direction of sports in Africa.

As this promising journey unfolds, enthusiasts and players alike eagerly anticipate the positive transformations this collaboration will bring to the basketball landscape in Cameroon. With the combined strength of AFA Sports' innovation and the Cameroon Basketball Federation's vision, the future of basketball in Cameroon shines brighter than ever.

About AFA Sports

Afasports is a Pan African Sports brand based in Lagos, Nigeria was founded as a sports apparel company to meet the demands of the African sports market and lifestyle. The company is committed to representing Africa on a global scale. Develop and design products for the market that serve underserved demographics while utilizing the best local creative content and artistry from a region that has produced the largest concentration of athletes in the world.