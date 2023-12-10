Teen Author Andrea Matei Charms the Young Audience at Barrie Public Library's Local Author Showcase

Teen Author Andrea Matei reading "Little Girl, Big Imagination: By the Tree"

Andrea signs the first book sold at the Barrie Library at the onset of the Local Author Showcase

"Little Girl, Big Imagination" Childrens Books Displayat the Barrie Library Local Author Showcase

Young readers are drawn to teen author's warm tone and inviting smile during her reading of "Little Girl, Big Imagination: By the Tree" Childrens' Picture Book.

Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world.”
— VOLTAIRE
BARRIE, ON, CANADA, December 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 9th, the Barrie Public Library witnessed an enchanting display of colourful storytelling by local authors and an especially endearing engagement from one of its youngest participants, Banting Memorial Highschool student Andrea Matei, as the teen author took center stage at the Local Author Showcase held at the Painswick Branch. Andrea showcased her Children’s picture books At the Beach and By the Tree, from the series “Little Girl, Big Imagination” and captivated the young audience with her delightful reading of the holiday-themed "Little Girl, Big Imagination: By the Tree."

Attendees were drawn into the magical world crafted by Andrea as she shared the heartwarming adventures of the cute protagonist with a big imagination, little girl Gabi, through her warm tone and inviting smile. Her connection with the young readers was palpable as she encouraged them to share their best dance moves, perfectly aligning with the vibrant dance theme prevalent throughout her books.

The books, featuring real-life pictures of Andrea's younger sister, Gabriela Matei, and the whimsical objects of her imagination, coming to life through dance, are beautifully captured by Toronto photographer Ricardo Araújo. These captivating visuals complement Andrea's storytelling, creating an immersive experience for young readers and making the books more relatable to the readers.

But that's not all, based on Andrea and Gabriela's shared love for dance, these books are inspired by their short dance films, accessible for free viewing on YouTube at Little Girl, Big Imagination. The seamless integration of dance and storytelling in both the films and books provides a multi-dimensional experience for children, igniting their creativity and love for movement.

"Little Girl, Big Imagination" series books serve as powerful tools for early literacy development. With easy-to-read text in a repetitive pattern, along with reading and writing lists at the beginning and end, Andrea guides young readers on an engaging journey through the world of imagination, the art of dance and storytelling.

Self-published and available on major platforms like Amazon, Lulu and Barnes & Noble, Andrea's books are easily accessible for families seeking to foster a love for reading and imagination in their children. Visit Andrea Matei's Amazon store here.

For further information about Andrea Matei and her captivating projects, including updates and upcoming events, please visit her website at www.andreamatei.com.

About Andrea Matei:
Andrea Matei is a talented teen author and filmmaker known for her "Little Girl, Big Imagination" series. Through her books and short films, she sparks the imaginations of young readers, combining storytelling with a love for dance. Andrea's passion for early literacy and creative expression inspires children to explore the endless possibilities of their imaginations.

Daniela Matei
Little Girl, Big Imagination
+1 647-281-3772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

"Little Girl, Big Imagination: By the Tree" book reading

You just read:

Teen Author Andrea Matei Charms the Young Audience at Barrie Public Library's Local Author Showcase

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Daniela Matei
Little Girl, Big Imagination
+1 647-281-3772
Company/Organization
LIttle Girl, Big Imagination
30 Gould Crescent
New Tecumseth, Ontario, L0G 1A0
Canada
+1 6472813772
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

“Little Girl, Big Imagination” is a Children's Photo Book Miniseries (https://www.andreamatei.com/author), following Gabi's (main character) everyday life and activities and taking the reader through the adventures that the little girl is living in her own head, courtesy of her big imagination. The books are geared towards the pre-school and early elementary school children 4 - 8 years old, meant to support their reading and help develop a healthy imagination. The text is easy to read, using simple, age-appropriate vocabulary, in a repetitive pattern, to help the young readers better absorb the content and follow through with their reading. The real-life pictures as well as the accompanying short films released at https://www.youtube.com/@littlegirlbigimagination help with the visualization of the story and can be a useful tool for parents and teachers to help the young readers interpret, analyze and summarize the text.

More From This Author
Teen Author Andrea Matei Charms the Young Audience at Barrie Public Library's Local Author Showcase
Teen Author Andrea Matei Wows the audience at the New Tecumseth Library's Local Author Showcase & Book Fair this fall
Teen Author Andrea Matei Releases her Second Children's Book, "Little Girl, Big Imagination: By the Tree"
View All Stories From This Author