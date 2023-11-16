Teen Author Andrea Matei Wows the audience at the New Tecumseth Library's Local Author Showcase & Book Fair this fall

Local teen author impresses the audience and established community authors as the young creative behind "Little Girl, Big Imagination" Childrens Books series.

NEW TECUMSETH, ON, CANADA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a dazzling debut appearance at the New Tecumseth Library's Local Author Showcase & Book Fair on November 11, 2023, Andrea Matei, a talented teen author from Simcoe County, ON, unveiled her captivating children's picture book series, "Little Girl Big Imagination." The event, held at the Tottenham Community Centre, was a celebration of literary talent, featuring esteemed authors and book enthusiasts from the region.

At the heart of Andrea Matei's series are her first two Childrens Picture Books, "At the Beach" and "By the Tree." Crafted as engaging early literacy tools, these stories offer young readers easily digestible text in a repetitive pattern, fostering a love for reading. The books feature a word list at the beginning and at the end to help prepare the readers ahead, as well as help solidify those recently learnt words, and even allows for a writing exercise. What makes these tales truly special are the real-life images of Andrea's little sister, Gabriela Matei, fondly known as Little Girl Gabi, courtesy of renowned Toronto Photographer, Ricardo Araújo. These images, combined with Andrea's creativity, bring to life the objects of Gabi's imaginative adventures. Notably, talented dancers like Leah Shenishevska step into the roles of Gabi's fantastical companions, such as the gingerbread man in "By the Tree."

The event was a vibrant gathering organized by the New Tecumseth Public Library, coordinated by the Adult Services Program Coordinator, Kim Burgess, showcasing various authors' works from the region and beyond and fostering a sense of community around literature. Notable fellow authors in attendance included South Simcoe Arts Council, Hyacinthe Miller, J.L. Benson and Raimo Strangis to name a few, each contributing to the rich tapestry of storytelling and sharing highlights of their creative journey or snippets from their latest books. Visit https://ntpl.ca/event/local-author-showcase-and-book-fair-2023/ for event details and full author list.

Following her successful debut, Andrea Matei is scheduled to grace the Local Author Book Market at the Gathering Space, Main Stage, Downtown Branch of the Barrie Public Library on December 9, 2023, from 10 AM to 3 PM. Don't miss this chance to meet the creative mind behind "Little Girl Big Imagination" series along with its protagonist Gabriela Matei and delve into the world of reading!

For more information about Andrea Matei's Childrens’ Books and upcoming appearances, visit her website at www.andreamatei.com.

About

“Little Girl, Big Imagination” is a Children's Photo Book Miniseries (https://www.andreamatei.com/author), following Gabi's (main character) everyday life and activities and taking the reader through the adventures that the little girl is living in her own head, courtesy of her big imagination. The books are geared towards the pre-school and early elementary school children 4 - 8 years old, meant to support their reading and help develop a healthy imagination. The text is easy to read, using simple, age-appropriate vocabulary, in a repetitive pattern, to help the young readers better absorb the content and follow through with their reading. The real-life pictures as well as the accompanying short films released at https://www.youtube.com/@littlegirlbigimagination help with the visualization of the story and can be a useful tool for parents and teachers to help the young readers interpret, analyze and summarize the text.

