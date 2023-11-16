Teen Author Andrea Matei Wows the audience at the New Tecumseth Library's Local Author Showcase & Book Fair this fall

About

“Little Girl, Big Imagination” is a Children's Photo Book Miniseries (https://www.andreamatei.com/author), following Gabi's (main character) everyday life and activities and taking the reader through the adventures that the little girl is living in her own head, courtesy of her big imagination. The books are geared towards the pre-school and early elementary school children 4 - 8 years old, meant to support their reading and help develop a healthy imagination. The text is easy to read, using simple, age-appropriate vocabulary, in a repetitive pattern, to help the young readers better absorb the content and follow through with their reading. The real-life pictures as well as the accompanying short films released at https://www.youtube.com/@littlegirlbigimagination help with the visualization of the story and can be a useful tool for parents and teachers to help the young readers interpret, analyze and summarize the text.