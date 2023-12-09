St Albans // Identity Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2007082

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 5th, 2023, between

INCIDENT LOCATION: Milton, VT

VIOLATION: Identity Theft (second or subsequent offense), False Pretenses, Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Casey Bushey

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VICTIM: Nicole Labonte

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 5th, 2023, at approximately 1400 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an identity theft incident. Investigation found probable cause that Casey Bushey filed taxes in early 2022 on behalf of Nicole Labonte, and created a fraudulent bank account in Labonte’s name, receiving a tax return of several thousand dollars. The money in the fraudulent bank account was then transferred to Bushey. Investigation also revealed that a fraudulent credit card was opened in Labonte’s name. On 12/09/2023, Bushey was placed under arrest for the offenses of Identity Theft (second or subsequent offense), False Pretenses, and Grand Larceny. Bushey was ultimately released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Criminal Division on 02/27/2024 at 0830 hours.

