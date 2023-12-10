Wave Welcome CEO, Vennard Wright, Lauded for Excellence in the Technology Industry
Vennard Wright lends years of expertise through his contributions to the technology industry
This recognition represents a culmination of my efforts to ensure there is greater representation for black males and other underrepresented communities at the top levels of technology”OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vennard Wright has been selected for inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value and reputation. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process. "This recognition represents a culmination of my efforts to ensure there is greater representation for black males and other underrepresented communities at the top levels of technology", said Wright.
— Vennard Wright
Driven to redefine the narrative of African-American males, Mr. Wright has endeavored to serve as a role model for others, culminating in his current work as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wave Welcome, a minority-led company in the artificial intelligence space. Wave Welcome’s main focus is Conscious Capitalism, which means being a responsible business enitity and serving all stakeholders by turning a profit while also positively impacting social, human, and natural capital. As the CEO, Mr. Wright leverages emerging technology to solve real world challenges and plays a pivotal role in brainstorming sessions to ensure the company’s processes are efficient. Likewise, he helps companies to stand out in their industries and succeed in the market by overseeing a wide range of ongoing technology projects while regularly communicating with customers to ensure they are satisfied.
Over the years, Mr. Wright has gained valuable expertise at the executive level with Iron Bow Technologies, WSSC Water, Prince George’s County, Salient CRGT, Hillary Clinton, and Integration Technologies Group. During the early stages of his career, he honed his technological expertise in various roles with Electronic Data Systems, Digex-Worldcom, and the Academy for Educational Development.
An expert in his field, Mr. Wright holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Maryland, College Park. Outside of his work, he is a board trustee for Capitol Technology University and serves on the advisory boards of Bowie State University, the Universities at Shady Grove, and Prince George’s Community College. Additionally, he founded the Prince George’s (MD) County Tech Council and Tech Prince George's.
For his professional achievements, Mr. Wright has been honored on several occasions, authored dozens of articles, and received numerous awards, earning the State Leadership Award through StateScoop 50, Chief Information Officer of the Year, and an Achievement Award from The National Association of Counties. Similarly, he was recognized for his dedication to technological innovation through such companies as GCN, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the Bi-County Business Roundtable, and Internet 2.0. In recent years, Mr. Wright was also named Innovator of the Year through the Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce and the Bi-County Business Roundtable.
While his career has been filled with highlights, Mr. Wright takes the most pride in developing Wave Welcome’s latest software as a service (SaaS) platform, PerVista, which leverages artificial intelligence to analyze video streams from surveillance cameras in real-time. The SaaS platform is securely hosted in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and aims to detect firearms and proactively notify public safety authorities to curb the number of school and hospital shootings. Looking ahead, Mr. Wright intends to leverage his work with PerVista and other SaaS platforms to expand Wave Welcome’s revenue tenfold and establish the company’s reputation within Maryland and across the United States.
Vennard Wright
Wave Welcome
+1 301-868-3664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube