Beloved Community Presents 'The Power to Make Change' Webinar: Expanding Equity in American Schools
Register for this free webinar and discover how the readiness of educational leaders can spark transformative community change across the nation.NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved Community has announced they will be hosting their groundbreaking webinar, 'The Power to Make Change,' on December 14, 2023 at 1:30 pm CST. This free, virtual event will transcend the traditional webinar experience; providing an in-depth exploration of the transformative forces shaping the future of education across our nation.
In the face of unparalleled challenges in education, ranging from legislative assaults on Critical Race Theory to explicit threats against LGBTQIA+ students and teachers, panelists will delve into how Beloved Community’s Back To School Brief emerges as a guiding light and an impassioned call to take action.
"I believe that education has the power to shape not just minds, but entire communities. 'The Power to Make Change' webinar is a testament to our commitment to understanding the challenges we face in education and mobilizing for transformative action. Together, we can create inclusive and equitable learning environments that empower every student and educator,” said Rhonda Broussard, Founder and CEO of Beloved Community.
'The Power to Make Change' isn’t a typical data presentation—the Back to School Brief captures the voices of over 1,100 educators from 140+ schools and districts across 28 states. The webinar is a call to arms for those who believe in the potent impact of education on shaping a brighter future.
Event Highlights:
Date: December 14th, 2023
Time: 1:30 pm CST - 2:30 pm CST
Price: FREE
Location: Virtual
Register
Key Insights:
Belonging Matters: Delve into why fostering a sense of belonging is a game-changer for students and educators alike.
Policy Safeguards: Examine how policy can act as a shield, preserving decades of educational progress.
Empowering Leaders: Understand why empowering school board members in equity practices is pivotal.
Community Catalyst: Discover how the readiness of educational leaders can spark transformative community change.
Inclusive Policies: Realize the untapped potential of including BIPOC voices in shaping educational policies.
This webinar offers a unique opportunity for educators, policymakers, advocates, and those deeply invested in shaping the educational landscape to gain valuable insights and tools for positive change. Join Beloved Community for a dynamic conversation that assures to illuminate, provoke thought, and inspire action.
About Beloved Community:
Beloved Community is a leading nonprofit racial and economic equity consulting firm that supports organizations in intentionally centering equity to develop realistic, data-driven, and measurable plans to implement structural change in our nation’s businesses, schools, and homes. Inspired by Dr. King’s vision of a beloved community “in which all people can share in the wealth of the earth – a world where racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry, and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood,” Beloved Community offers hands-on and online training, capacity-building cohorts and custom coaching, online data tools and assessments, and the necessary thought leadership to advance equity journeys.
Learn More & Support
Tiara Jante W.
Legacy Media Online
hello@legacymediaonline.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram