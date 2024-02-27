Beloved Community Hosts Regenerative Hospitality Public Forum in New Orleans

Beloved Community is sparking a revolution in New Orleans with a forum dedicated to creating a sustainable and equitable future in hospitality.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, February 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beloved Community, a leading equity-focused nonprofit organization based in New Orleans, will host the Regenerative Hospitality Public Forum on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Tate, Etienne, Prevost (TEP) Center, Rear Annex Building, located at 5909 Marais Street, New Orleans, LA 70117, in the Lower 9th Ward.This initiative aims to collaboratively develop quality job solutions in the hospitality, tourism, and culture sectors that align with the conservation of local culture, families, and communities, particularly focusing on native BIPOC New Orleanians and environmental sustainability.“Our commitment to quality job solutions extends beyond economic empowerment; it's about fostering a resilient, equitable ecosystem that benefits everyone”, said Rhonda Broussard, Founder and CEO of Beloved Community. “We invite all of our greater New Orleans community to join us in this critical dialogue as we create a blueprint for a hospitality industry that thrives in harmony with our diverse culture and environment.”The Regenerative Hospitality Public Forum is part of a series of three listening session events, including a Roundtable Breakfast and a Focus Group, designed to engage hospitality and culture workers, proactive residents, and community and industry leaders. The Public Forum serves as a platform for collaborative conversations around regenerative hospitality, gathering insights to inform the development of quality jobs and sustainable solutions.Event Details:Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024Time: 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Location: Tate, Etienne, Prevost (TEP) Center, Rear Annex Building, 5909 Marais Street, New Orleans, LA 70117, Lower 9th WardRegister: https://events.eventnoire.com/e/regenerative-hospitality-public-forum/tickets Key Highlights:Collaborative conversation on regenerative hospitalityGathering insights to inform quality job solutionsFocus on conservation of local culture, families, and communitiesEmphasis on equitable standards of living for hospitality workersAdmissionAdmission to the Regenerative Hospitality Public Forum is free. Interested participants are encouraged to register here to secure their spot.RefreshmentsRefreshments will be provided, fostering a welcoming environment for open dialogue and collaboration.Project OverviewBeloved Community's Regenerative Hospitality project focuses on creating quality job solutions in the hospitality, tourism, and culture sectors while respecting the conservation of local culture, families, and communities. The Public Forum is a crucial component of the listening sessions, contributing to shaping an equitable standard of living for those serving the hospitality industry in New Orleans.About Beloved CommunityBeloved Community is a leading nonprofit racial and economic equity consulting firm. Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision, the organization offers a range of services, including training, coaching, data tools, and assessments, all aimed at implementing structural change for a more equitable society. Learn more at: www.wearebeloved.org