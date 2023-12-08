Submit Release
What can be done to fix the NHS?

Satisfaction with the healthcare system is at its lowest level since 1997 – but the issue has been consistently rising as a priority for voters over the past two years. Waiting lists are at record levels. And the damage caused by the Covid pandemic continues to be felt across the NHS. More money has been thrown at staffing, but productivity continues to lag.

So what is the answer to the NHS’s problems?

How do you pay for a bigger workforce – and how can it be done while simultaneously reducing immigration numbers?  How can you ensure you meet the needs of the entire healthcare system? And how do you future-proof the healthcare systems against future challenges, like another pandemic? 

On this week’s episode, The Expert Factor take a deep dive into the state of the NHS – and explore how this or a future government could provide a long-term plan to fix the NHS.  

