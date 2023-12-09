Williston Barracks / 4 Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1008062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#:

DATE/TIME: December 08, 2023 at 1724 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Winooski

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Winooski River Bridge

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 90 / Exit 15

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Heavy Traffic

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alaina Boulet

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Disabling front end damage

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Steven Coon

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: SAAB

VEHICLE MODEL: 9-5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant front and rear damage

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Michael Lavalley

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear damage, cosmetic front end damage

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Christopher Pendris

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor cosmetic rear damages

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On December 08, 2023 at approximately 1724 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to 4 car motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 north at exit 15. Troopers arrived on scene and noted the left lane of the Interstate to be shut down due to the damaged vehicles. Preliminary investigation indicated that traffic was dense at the time of the crash. Witness and operator statements advised traffic was heavily congested between exits 15 and 16 and vehicles were coming to a near complete stop attempting access the right lane to enter the exit 16 off ramp. Vehicles 4, 3, and 2 needed to come to a complete stop in the left lane due to the stopped traffic ahead. Vehicle 1 failed to observe the stopped traffic in time and collided with vehicle 2, which then collided with vehicle 3, who then made contact with vehicle 4.

Vehicles 1 and 2 were heavily damaged and needed to be towed from the scene. The operator of vehicle 2 was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. The left lane of the interstate was closed for approximately 40 minutes while crews cleared the roadway. Vermont State Police would like to remind motorist to keep a safe distance between the vehicle in front of them avoid any distractions while driving.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111