Williston Barracks / 4 Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1008062
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#:
DATE/TIME: December 08, 2023 at 1724 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 North
TOWN: Winooski
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Winooski River Bridge
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 90 / Exit 15
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Heavy Traffic
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alaina Boulet
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Disabling front end damage
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Steven Coon
AGE: 71
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: SAAB
VEHICLE MODEL: 9-5
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant front and rear damage
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Michael Lavalley
AGE: 71
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear damage, cosmetic front end damage
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #4
OPERATOR: Christopher Pendris
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor cosmetic rear damages
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 08, 2023 at approximately 1724 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to 4 car motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 north at exit 15. Troopers arrived on scene and noted the left lane of the Interstate to be shut down due to the damaged vehicles. Preliminary investigation indicated that traffic was dense at the time of the crash. Witness and operator statements advised traffic was heavily congested between exits 15 and 16 and vehicles were coming to a near complete stop attempting access the right lane to enter the exit 16 off ramp. Vehicles 4, 3, and 2 needed to come to a complete stop in the left lane due to the stopped traffic ahead. Vehicle 1 failed to observe the stopped traffic in time and collided with vehicle 2, which then collided with vehicle 3, who then made contact with vehicle 4.
Vehicles 1 and 2 were heavily damaged and needed to be towed from the scene. The operator of vehicle 2 was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. The left lane of the interstate was closed for approximately 40 minutes while crews cleared the roadway. Vermont State Police would like to remind motorist to keep a safe distance between the vehicle in front of them avoid any distractions while driving.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111