Senate Bill 994 Printer's Number 1256
PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - of any of the preceding conditions or transport to a medical
facility after the beginning of the second trimester of
pregnancy.], laboring or postpartum within the correctional
institution's facilities or during transport to or a stay at
a medical facility, court or other location. A prisoner or
detainee is known to be pregnant, laboring or postpartum on
the earliest date on which the custodian:
(i) receives medical confirmation of a prisoner or
detainee's status of being pregnant, laboring or
postpartum;
(ii) sees that a prisoner or detainee is visibly
pregnant, laboring or postpartum; or
(iii) has received a credible report of the prisoner
or detainee's status of being pregnant, laboring or
postpartum or of the prisoner or detainee's symptoms of
being pregnant, laboring or postpartum, including a
report from the prisoner or detainee.
(2) [Paragraph] Except as provided in paragraph (4) and
subsections (c) and (c.1), paragraph (1) shall not bar
reasonable restraint provided:
(i) the custodian or correctional institution staff
assigned to the prisoner or detainee makes an
individualized determination that the prisoner or
detainee presents a substantial risk of imminent flight
[or some other extraordinary medical or security
circumstance dictates that the prisoner or detainee be
restrained to ensure the safety and security of the
prisoner or detainee,] that cannot be reasonably
prevented by other means or poses an extraordinary,
immediate and serious threat to themselves, the staff of
