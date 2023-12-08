Submit Release
Senate Bill 994 Printer's Number 1256

PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - of any of the preceding conditions or transport to a medical

facility after the beginning of the second trimester of

pregnancy.], laboring or postpartum within the correctional

institution's facilities or during transport to or a stay at

a medical facility, court or other location. A prisoner or

detainee is known to be pregnant, laboring or postpartum on

the earliest date on which the custodian:

(i) receives medical confirmation of a prisoner or

detainee's status of being pregnant, laboring or

postpartum;

(ii) sees that a prisoner or detainee is visibly

pregnant, laboring or postpartum; or

(iii) has received a credible report of the prisoner

or detainee's status of being pregnant, laboring or

postpartum or of the prisoner or detainee's symptoms of

being pregnant, laboring or postpartum, including a

report from the prisoner or detainee.

(2) [Paragraph] Except as provided in paragraph (4) and

subsections (c) and (c.1), paragraph (1) shall not bar

reasonable restraint provided:

(i) the custodian or correctional institution staff

assigned to the prisoner or detainee makes an

individualized determination that the prisoner or

detainee presents a substantial risk of imminent flight

[or some other extraordinary medical or security

circumstance dictates that the prisoner or detainee be

restrained to ensure the safety and security of the

prisoner or detainee,] that cannot be reasonably

prevented by other means or poses an extraordinary,

immediate and serious threat to themselves, the staff of

20230SB0994PN1256 - 8 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Senate Bill 994 Printer's Number 1256

