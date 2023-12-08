MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 27, 2023, to Monday, December 4, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 27, 2023, through Monday, December 4, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 62 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 27, 2023

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Richard Adgerson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CN: 23-193-649

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

A Springfield Armory XD40 40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Carla P. Cathey, of Southeast, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-193-982

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of K Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 42-year-old Justin Ronald Gates, of Brandywine, MD, and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 23-194-350

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Quineisha Bellamy, of Southeast, D.C., for Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, Second Degree Cruelty to Children (Simple Assault), Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-194-637

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Robert Britton Hagood, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-194-770

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old William Eric Cunningham, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-194-806

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Duane Javier Pressley, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-194-864

Thursday, November 30, 2023

A Girsan MC-28-SA 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Baldwin Crescent, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage. CCN: 23-194-975

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Demond Christopher Barnes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-195-036

A Century Arms Draco NAK9 9mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1900 block of T Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-195-279

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Mikail Amir Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-195-368

Two Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns were recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Tyrelle Dejon Sahadeo, of Northeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Sadiq Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-195-455

Friday, December 1, 2023

A Sig Sauer XLP-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Dominique Chante Carson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-195-513

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Xavier Chamberlain, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Feeling from a Law Enforcement Officer. CCN: 23-195-857

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Chavez Lorenzo Abrams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 23-195-973

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Carlton Deron Buchanan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-195-993

A Springfield Armory XDS-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Ontario Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Ronald Fredrick Clarke, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 23-196-033

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Deointa Randy Person, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-196-041

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Keith Davon Lee, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-196-085

Saturday, December 2, 2023

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Joseph Tyrone Wilkerson, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Allow Operation with Improper Tags. CCN: 23-196-114

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Stephen Daniel Holland, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-196-172

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Antonio Lorenzo Swinson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 23-196-499

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Deandre Ricky Tolson, of Southeast, D.C., and 35-year-old Anthony White, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-196-507

A Sig Sauer SP-2022 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Ronald Alfonzo Boyd, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-196-598

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Darrell Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., and 33-year-old Anthony Lamont Smith, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-196-606

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 8th Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Tyshawn Jenkins, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-196-623

Sunday, December 3, 2023

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old John Eugene Watts, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-196-656

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Carlos Jerome Wright, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-196-674

A Springfield Armory 1911-A1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Jeremy Pelzer, of Upper Marlboro, MD, and 22-year-old Root Mamo, of Rockville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space, Prohibited, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-196-690

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, two Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns, two Glock 43 9mm caliber handguns, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun, a Durkin Precision ARP .223 caliber assault rifle, a Ruger 5.7 9mm caliber, and a FNH FNS-40 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-197-003

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Mark Mitchra Maraj, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 23-197-127

Monday, December 4, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Bryan Dandre Baylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-197-493

A Taurus PT-92 AF 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Wuan Gennard Shields, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-197-553

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of McCollough Court, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Troy Donnell Covington, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-197-662

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Melvin Eddie Tolar, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Jimonte Michael Carter, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Improper Use of Dealer Tags, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-197-698

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###