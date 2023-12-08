Man Arrested for Multiple Facebook Marketplace Armed Robberies

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce a man has been arrested for robbing people he arranged to meet for Facebook Marketplace transactions throughout Northeast, DC.

In each of the below offenses, the suspect arranged to meet the victim at the listed location to purchase items from the victim. The suspect brandished a handgun and took property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 10:55 p.m., in the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast. CCN: 23196630

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at approximately 1:27 p.m., in the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast. CCN: 23191191

On Tuesday, November 26, 2023, at approximately 1:20 p.m., in the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast. CCN: 23193040

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at approximately 11:12 a.m., in the 1300 block of Oates Street, Northeast. CCN: 23183568

On Monday, December 4, 2023, 19 -year-old Elijah Porter, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with four counts of Robbery and one count of Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person.

MPD is also encouraging residents to use designated Safe Exchange Zones if meeting up with people to complete transactions from online market platforms. These designated areas serve as a safe place for people to exchange goods or money in order to prevent pre-staged robberies. MPD also strongly encourages the public to be especially wary of meeting people who refuse to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone location.

MPD Safe Exchange zones can be found at every district station and the Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol.

MPD Safe Exchange Zone locations: