Man Arrested for Multiple Facebook Marketplace Armed Robberies
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce a man has been arrested for robbing people he arranged to meet for Facebook Marketplace transactions throughout Northeast, DC.
In each of the below offenses, the suspect arranged to meet the victim at the listed location to purchase items from the victim. The suspect brandished a handgun and took property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene.
- On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 10:55 p.m., in the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast. CCN: 23196630
- On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at approximately 1:27 p.m., in the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast. CCN: 23191191
- On Tuesday, November 26, 2023, at approximately 1:20 p.m., in the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast. CCN: 23193040
- On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at approximately 11:12 a.m., in the 1300 block of Oates Street, Northeast. CCN: 23183568
On Monday, December 4, 2023, 19 -year-old Elijah Porter, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with four counts of Robbery and one count of Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person.
MPD is also encouraging residents to use designated Safe Exchange Zones if meeting up with people to complete transactions from online market platforms. These designated areas serve as a safe place for people to exchange goods or money in order to prevent pre-staged robberies. MPD also strongly encourages the public to be especially wary of meeting people who refuse to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone location.
MPD Safe Exchange zones can be found at every district station and the Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol.
MPD Safe Exchange Zone locations:
- First District Station: 101 M Street SW
- Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue NW
- Third District Station: 1620 V Street NW
- Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue NW
- Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road NE
- Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street NE
- Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue SE
- Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water Street SW