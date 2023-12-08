USS Mount Whitney Returns to Homeport

Submit Release
While at sea, Mount Whitney worked with allied and partner navies and visited ports, including Larnaca,  Republic of Cyprus and Souda Bay, Republic of Greece. These engagements strengthened regional security and stability and enhanced enduring relationships. 


Mount Whitney, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. 


U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. Also Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility.


U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability for over 80 years.
 

