2024 R&D Management Conference tracks announced
Digitalization, automation, electrification, sustainability these are key trends that are shaping the future of industry and society. The implications for R&D and innovation management will be explored within the 2024 R&D Management Conference tracks. The conference organisers have just released an impressive list of the tracks and are calling for abstracts.
Are you working on something exciting? Do have check the list on our R&D Management Conference page, or visit rnd2024.org to see full details about each track.
The 2024 R&D Management Conference “Transforming industries through technology” will take place on 17-19 June 2024 at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.
Abstracts should be submitted before 14th February 2024 via: rnd2024.org.
Each author can submit a maximum of two extended abstracts, of relevance to the 2024 R&D Management Conference tracks, with a maximum of one paper presentation per registered conference attendee. Papers with no registered attendee by 3rd May will be removed from the conference program.
The extended abstract should succinctly convey the information about the contribution and the topic. Suggested sections for the abstract could include appropriate context, why the research is important, a summary of previous work in the field, and the findings of the research.
Following an academic review and acceptance of the abstract, the full paper must be submitted by the 3rd of May.