2024 R&D Management Conference tracks announced

Digitalization, automation, electrification, sustainability these are key trends that are shaping the future of industry and society. The implications for R&D and innovation management will be explored within the 2024 R&D Management Conference tracks. The conference organisers have just released an impressive list of the tracks and are calling for abstracts.

Are you working on something exciting? Do have check the list on our R&D Management Conference page, or visit rnd2024.org to see full details about each track.

The 2024 R&D Management Conference “Transforming industries through technology” will take place on 17-19 June 2024 at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

Abstracts should be submitted before 14th February 2024 via: rnd2024.org.