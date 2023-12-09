TRAFIC ALERT - I 89 SB AT EXIT 6 - BERLIN

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berling State Police

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB is shut down in the area of Exit 6 due to a fully engulfed vehicle fire,

This incident is expected to last until further. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173