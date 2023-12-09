TRAFIC ALERT - I 89 SB AT EXIT 6 - BERLIN
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berling State Police
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 SB is shut down in the area of Exit 6 due to a fully engulfed vehicle fire,
This incident is expected to last until further. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
