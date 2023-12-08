Governor Abbott To Appoint Luna To 414th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, December 8 - December 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott will appoint Ryan Luna to the 414th Judicial District Court in McLennan County today for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Ryan Luna of Waco is Judge of McLennan County Court at Law No. 3. Previously, he was in private practice representing plaintiffs and defendants in civil cases in state and federal court. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Judicial Section, Texas Bar College, Texas Association of County Court at Law Judges, The Federalist Society, Christian Legal Society, Texas Supreme Court Historical Society, Judge Abner V. McCall American Inn of Court, and the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association Board of Directors. Additionally, he is a member of the Caritas of Waco Board of Directors, former legal clinic director at Mission Waco, and former member of the Waco Transit Advisory Board and CareNet Pregnancy Center of Central Texas. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Leadership Waco program and a lifetime member of the Baylor Law Alumni Association. Luna received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.