Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,000 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott To Appoint Luna To 414th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, December 8 - December 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott will appoint Ryan Luna to the 414th Judicial District Court in McLennan County today for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Ryan Luna of Waco is Judge of McLennan County Court at Law No. 3. Previously, he was in private practice representing plaintiffs and defendants in civil cases in state and federal court. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Judicial Section, Texas Bar College, Texas Association of County Court at Law Judges, The Federalist Society, Christian Legal Society, Texas Supreme Court Historical Society, Judge Abner V. McCall American Inn of Court, and the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association Board of Directors. Additionally, he is a member of the Caritas of Waco Board of Directors, former legal clinic director at Mission Waco, and former member of the Waco Transit Advisory Board and CareNet Pregnancy Center of Central Texas. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Leadership Waco program and a lifetime member of the Baylor Law Alumni Association. Luna received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.

You just read:

Governor Abbott To Appoint Luna To 414th Judicial District Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more