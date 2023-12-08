Operation Lone Star Engineers Install New Strategic Border Barrier

TEXAS, December 8 - December 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 488,500 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 37,300 criminal arrests, with more than 33,800 felony charges reported. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 450 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also bused:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 27,300 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 22,500 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,200 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 8,900 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 1,100 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

WATCH: Governor Abbott: Texas Has Right To Use Floating Marine Barriers

On Sunday, Governor Abbott joined Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo to respond to a panel on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals denying Texas' sovereignty to secure the border with floating marine barriers. Governor Abbott maintained Texas’ right to use these barriers to secure the border, noting that the State of Texas is “absolutely” prepared to take this fight to the United States Supreme Court.

“We will be seeking what’s called an unbuffed ruling by the entire direct court of appeals, and if we lose there, we will take that to the United States Supreme Court because we know Texas has the right to legally deploy those buoys in the water to prevent people from entering our country and our state illegally,” said Governor Abbott.

Governor Abbott Will Soon Sign New Law Boosting Texas Border Wall Funding

Earlier this week, Governor Abbott shared construction video of Texas’ border wall and noted that he will soon sign a new law to boost funding for the project. The Governor thanked the bill’s author and sponsor, Senator Joan Huffman and Representative Jacey Jetton, for their work to secure this important funding.

WATCH: DPS Lt. Olivarez: Abuse Of Asylum Process Encourages Illegal Crossings

DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez joined Fox News to discuss how the ability to abuse the United States' asylum process encourages illegal immigration along our southern border.

"The fact that we see so many single men from Africa, the Middle East, and China who are making their way to the border tells you one thing: it's very evident the federal government does not have consequences in place to prevent what's taking place," said Lt. Olivarez. "If there were consequences, if there were mass deportations, you would not see the mass influx of single men making their way to the border."

WATCH: DPS Stop Human Smuggling Attempt After Foot Chase In Kinney County

A DPS trooper, assisted by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, was conducting a traffic stop in Kinney County when the driver and two others bailed out and fled on foot. The troopers pursued and apprehended the suspects. The smuggler, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, was arrested and charged. Two other illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

WATCH: Human Smuggler From Austin Leads DPS Troopers On High-Speed Pursuit

Last Friday, a human smuggler from Austin led DPS troopers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Kinney County. After DPS troopers successfully deployed a tire deflation device, the driver was stopped and taken into custody. Troopers then discovered five illegal immigrants from Mexico inside the vehicle.

The driver was charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons. The five illegal immigrants were apprehended and referred to Border Patrol.

Texas National Guard Engineers Install New Anti-Climb Barrier In Brownsville

Texas National Guard Engineer Special Response Teams repaired existing concertina wire barriers damaged by illegal crossers and installed new anti-climb barrier (ACB) near Brownsville this week.

Placed behind the reinforced concertina wire, the ACB—which has more concertina wire attached—is deployed to prevent the use of ladders or other scaling devices to illegally cross from Mexico into Texas.

WATCH: Texas National Guard Installs New Barrier To Slow Illegal Crossings

Capt. Chris Daniel, SRT-1 officer in charge, describes how new ACB being installed behind concertina wire in high-traffic areas along the Rio Grande River will help slow down illegal crossings.

“We have bad actors that are coming over, opening up the [C-wire, and] allowing traffic to move through,” said Capt. Daniel. “They’re going to have to do a lot more cutting to get through the ACB. What we’re trying to do is create a barrier that’s going to allow Task Force South, DPS, whoever else is down here, and some of the drone teams to be able to hopefully intercept those bad actors and stop them from manipulating those barriers.”