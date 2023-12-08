Submit Release
Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Commanding Officer Relieved

The commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific, Cmdr. Adam K. Pendleton, was relieved on Dec. 7, 2023, by Capt. Robert L. Moran, Navy Recruiting Command Region West, due to a loss of confidence in his ability to fulfill the responsibilities as commanding officer. Capt. Tommy Edgeworth, deputy commodore of Navy Recruiting Command Region West, has assumed duties as NTAG Pacific commanding officer.

Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards. For questions related to this release, contact Commander, Navy Recruiting Command public affairs officer, Lt. Cmdr. Richard Parker, richard.d.parker117@us.navy.mil, 901-874-9462. 

