DEQ and LRAPA issue air quality advisory for mid and southern Willamette Valley, other parts of Oregon due to stagnation [Aviso sobre la calidad del aire]

STATEWIDE, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory for the mid and southern Willamette Valley, and other parts of Oregon, due to stagnant air conditions trapping smoke and other air pollutants near the ground where people breathe.

** Información en español **

The following areas are affected:

• Salem area through Thursday morning.

• Eugene-Springfield area through Thursday morning.

• Baker City, Burns, Klamath Falls, and La Pine through Thursday morning morning.

• Jackson and Josephine counties through Thursday morning.

Check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQ’s Air Quality Index or by downloading the OregonAIR on your app on your smartphone.

Many county health and local air agencies have also issued wood burning restrictions limiting the use of wood stoves, fireplaces and outdoor burning. There are often exceptions for those who use wood exclusively to heat their homes and those with limited income. Check with your local heath or air agency for current restrictions.

People can take the following precautions to protect their health:

• Follow local burn restrictions to prevent deteriorating air quality.

• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.

• People with heart or lung problems and young children are especially vulnerable. These people should stay indoors while smoke levels are high.

• Use certified High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters in indoor heating, ventilation, cooling and air purification systems.

• Avoid using wood-burning stoves and other sources of indoor smoke if possible.

DEQ’s color-coded Air Quality Index provides current air quality conditions and ranks air quality as follows: Green is good. Yellow is moderate. Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions. Red is unhealthy for everyone. Purple is very unhealthy for all groups. Maroon is hazardous.

Media contacts

DEQ: Dylan Darling, public affairs specialist, 541-600-6119, dylan.darling@deq.oregon.gov

LRAPA: Travis Knudsen, public affairs manager, 541-736-1056, ext. 217, travis@lrapa.org

