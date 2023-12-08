FloridaCommerce Announces 30-Day Public Comment Period for the State of Florida’s Digital Adoption and Use Plan

Today, FloridaCommerce announced the opening of the official 30-day public comment period to seek input on the State of Florida’s Digital Adoption and Use Plan , the state’s plan to access and operationalize $2.75 billion in funding. This funding prioritizes digital literacy and ensures that as we build a connected Florida, people have the tools at their disposal to participate fully in the workforce, achieve prosperity and live resiliently.

Public Comment and Technical Assistance

The public comment period for the Digital Adoption and Use Plan will begin on Friday, December 8, 2023, and end on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time. FloridaCommerce encourages community members to submit public comments on the Digital Adoption and Use Plan, by emailing Broadband@Commerce.fl.gov, or by mail to:

FloridaCommerce

Office of Broadband

The Caldwell Building

107 East Madison Street, MSC-400

Tallahassee, Florida 32399

Technical Assistance

Technical Assistance is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, by contacting the Office of Broadband at Broadband@Commerce.fl.gov. For more information, visit the Office’s webpage.

Webinar

The Office of Broadband will host a webinar to provide a chance for public feedback on the Digital Adoption and Use Plan on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Eastern Time. To register for the webinar, please submit the registration form here.

Expanding Broadband in Florida

In February, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. To date, more than $226 million has been awarded for 88 strategic projects in 53 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact more than 250,000 unserved and underserved businesses and homes.

In July, FloridaCommerce announced more than $86 million in broadband grants available to help communities create public locations for Floridians to access digital workforce, education and healthcare opportunities through the Multi-Purpose Community Facility Projects Program.

Additionally in July, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $247 million through the Capital Project Fund - Broadband Infrastructure program, connecting more than 59,000 unserved and underserved businesses, homes, farms and anchor institutions like hospitals and libraries to high-speed Internet. This infrastructure deployment through 63 strategic projects in 43 Florida counties will ensures that Florida residents have reliable and efficient access to workforce, education and health monitoring opportunities for generations to come.

In June, the state of Florida was allocated over $1.16 billion to support the development of broadband internet infrastructure through the BEAD program to be available for awards beginning in 2024 for approximately five years. FloridaCommerce hosted a series of public workshops across the state to hear directly from Florida residents about barriers to accessing broadband Internet service in their communities. In November, Florida’s BEAD Initial Proposal Volume 1 and Volume II became available for public comment.