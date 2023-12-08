ICYMI: Florida Ranked #1 by Lightcast for Attracting and Developing a Skilled Workforce for Second Year in a Row

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Lightcast released the 2023 Talent Attraction Scorecard, ranking Florida as the #1 state in the nation for attracting and developing a talented workforce for the second year in a row. The Talent Attraction Scorecard evaluates states based on job growth, education attainment, regional competitiveness and migration data.

“It is no surprise that Lightcast has named Florida the number one state for talent attraction for two consecutive years,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida’s record investments in workforce education, including expanding apprenticeship and on the job training programs in high demand professions, have elevated business and industry through strong workforce development.”

In the Lightcast Talent Attraction Scorecard, Florida also earned high rankings in multiple categories including:

#2 for migration;

#2 for competitive effect;

#4 for skilled job growth; and

#5 for overall job growth.