Exit 15 4 car MVA -
89NB in the area of exit 15 will be experiencing delays due to a motor vehicle crash - please use alternate routes.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.