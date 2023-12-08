Exit 15 4 car MVA

Submit Release
State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Albans

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

89NB in the area of exit 15 will be experiencing delays due to a motor vehicle crash - please use alternate routes.  

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

