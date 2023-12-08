Saskatchewan’s Brewnature Advances Compost Technology at COP28

CANADA, December 8 - Released on December 8, 2023

Compost Technology Developed in Saskatchewan is Leading to a Greener Future

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced that Saskatoon-based company BrewNature and the UAE-based company Al-kazem LLC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), advancing innovation in composting technology.

"We're very happy to be supporting this Saskatchewan-based business as they develop new sustainability tools," Premier Scott Moe said. "Our province is a leader in pioneering cutting-edge technologies in agriculture, sustainability, and food security, and we're excited to see BrewNature add to this legacy."

BrewNature specializes in converting organic waste into nutrient-rich compost. Their patent-pending technology enables household, commercial and agricultural waste to be converted into Class A compost in just five days, which is 95 per cent faster than traditional methods. This technology also produces organic fertilizers and creates zero greenhouse gas emissions or liquid waste.

"Attending COP28 presents a unique opportunity to actively engage with and support the Saskatchewan and Canadian delegations," BrewNature Founder and CEO Babak Roshani said. "By fostering collaborations with the global climate action community, participants can forge valuable partnerships across member countries, private industries, NGOs, governments, the media and civil society. This convergence provides a platform to collectively explore and devise effective measures and solutions in response to climate change impacts while working toward emission reduction goals."

With the MOU in place, BrewNature hopes to introduce their composting technology to the UAE. Their ultimate goal is to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and alleviate the impacts of climate change.

COP28 is an international climate summit held annually in rotating host countries. The conference brings together leaders and stakeholders from around the world to collaborate on issues related to climate change. Currently, 198 countries, plus the EU, participate in the convention.

COP28 is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

For more information visit sustainablesk.ca/cop28.

