Top Form Design (TFD) Launches Pivot-T | Enabling Peloton Users to Rotate Monitors 360°- Compatible with Peloton Tread

Pivot-T

The Pivot-T blends in naturally with your Peloton Tread and is perfect for functional workouts, allowing you to easily transition training without missing a beat.

Rotate your Peloton Tread Monitor 360° with TFD Pivot-T

Top Form Design unveils Pivot-T, a swivel mount, enhancing Peloton Tread workouts with 360° rotation. Adds versatility for cross-training & Made in the USA.

We are excited to introduce the Pivot-T, an updated accessory for Peloton Tread users”
— Casey J.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Form Design (TFD), a leading manufacturer of aftermarket accessories for Peloton and cycling bikes, has announced the launch of its latest product, the Pivot-T. The proprietary swivel mount is designed to enhance workouts on the Peloton Tread by allowing users to rotate their treadmill screen 360°.

The Pivot-T is made in the USA and is compatible with the Peloton Tread, providing users with a new way to experience their workouts. With the ability to rotate the treadmill screen, users can now engage in a variety of exercises and movements, adding a new dimension to workouts. This feature is especially beneficial for those who use their Peloton Tread for cross-training or rehabilitation purposes.

It is important to note that the Pivot-T is not compatible with the Peloton Tread+. However, TFD has plans to expand compatibility to other treadmills in the future. The Pivot-T is now available for purchase on the TFD website and select retailers. With its sleek design and easy installation, the Pivot-T is set to become a must-have accessory for Peloton Tread users.

For more information on the Pivot-T and other TFD products, visit their website at www.topformdesign.com. Follow TFD on social media for updates and promotions. With the launch of the Pivot-T, TFD continues to solidify its position as a leader in the aftermarket accessories market for Peloton and cycling bikes.

*Registered Trademarks of *Peloton are in no way affiliated with Top Form Design. Peloton & Affiliated Companies do not endorse this product and are registered trademarks of Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Alex Dittrich
Bright Ventures DBA Top Form Design
+1 651-440-2837
