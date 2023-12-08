Evo Dyne Launches Jewelry Cleaner to Help Restore & Enhance Sparkle this 2023 Holiday Season
Evo Dyne launches its Jewelry Cleaner Solution on Amazon.
Evo Dyne jewelry cleaner provides more sparkle to both new & used jewelry. Great for use before the Holiday get-togethers!”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evo Dyne, a prominent DTC brand made of high-quality cleaning products, is excited to announce the availability of their jewelry cleaner on Amazon.com . The ultrasonic powerful cleaner is designed to restore the sparkle and luster of all types of jewelry, including silver, gold, platinum, and precious gems and stones such as diamonds, ruby, sapphires, and amethyst.
— Josh D.
One of the key features of Evo Dyne Jewelry Cleaner is its powerful chelating agent. This agent is highly effective in removing dirt, grime, and other impurities from jewelry, leaving it looking like new. Recommended but not required to use with an ultrasonic machine. This makes it a versatile and convenient option for all jewelry owners.
The highly concentrated formula of Evo Dyne Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner means that a little goes a long way. This not only makes it a cost-effective choice but also ensures that it is gentle on jewelry. It is safe to use on all types of jewelry, including delicate pieces, without causing any damage or leaving residue. 1 capful per 16 ounces of water will easily fill a standard ultrasonic jewelry cleaning machine. The Evo Dyne 2-pack 8oz bottles are enough to fill up to 72 basins.
Evo Dyne is committed to providing high-quality cleaning products that are safe, effective, and easy to use. Their jewelry cleaner is no exception and is Made in the USA . With its powerful chelating agent, versatile use, and highly concentrated formula, it is the perfect solution for restoring the sparkle and luster of jewelry. Now available on Amazon, it is more accessible than ever before and a great addition for use before the Holiday get-togethers.
For more information about Evo Dyne and its products, please visit Amazon.com. Follow them on social media for updates and promotions.
Alex Dittrich
Bright Ventures DBA Evo Dyne Products
+1 651-440-2837
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
TikTok
Other