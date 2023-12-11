EverC Earns Recognition for Innovation and Leadership in Finance and Tech Industry
Fintech named top innovator with leading banks and fintechs in benchmarking surveys for prestigious industry publications
As a trailblazer in this industry, we are dedicated to driving innovation, delivering value to our clients, and contributing to their growth.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverC, a leading provider of tech-forward risk management solutions for payment providers and marketplaces, has recently earned recognition from several well-respected industry organizations, including RegTech Analyst and Financial Technology Report. These accolades show that EverC is acknowledged as a key innovator and disruptor in the financial technology space.
— Ariel Tiger, CEO of EverC
The 2024 RegTech100 list, curated by RegTech Analyst, is meticulously evaluated by a panel of analysts and industry experts to identify the most impactful players in areas such as information security, compliance, risk management, and fraud prevention. As Director of Research Mariyan Dimitrov stated, "This year's RegTech100 list highlights leading companies working on the forefront of innovation and new AI implementations, demonstrating a strong track record in delivering regulatory and operational improvements in financial services."
The full RegTech100 list, along with detailed information about each company, is available for download at www.RegTech100.com.
EverC was also included in The Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2023 by The Financial Technology Report, which commends collaborations that have enabled financial organizations to diversify and enhance their offerings through financial technology. This recognition underscores EverC's commitment to reshaping the financial services industry through innovation and technological excellence.
The full list, including company profiles, can be viewed at The Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2023. EverC appears alongside notable recipients like Intuit, PayPal, Payoneer, Amex, and Adyen, solidifying its position as a key player in the evolving fintech ecosystem.
“EverC's recognition by these esteemed organizations is a testament to our continuous efforts to empower payment providers and marketplaces with market-leading AI-driven solutions,” Ariel Tiger, EverC CEO, stated. “As a trailblazer in this industry, we are dedicated to driving innovation, delivering value to our clients, and contributing to their growth.”
EverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. We provide immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces.
