Parks Department Hosts Youth 7-v-7 Soccer Tournament

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2023 Winter Soccer 7-v-7 Tournament at the Carter Playground Bubble, 709 Columbus Avenue, from Tuesday, December 26, to Saturday, December 30.

The Winter Soccer 7-v-7 Tournament is free and open to youth in grades 7 to 12. Games will be played indoors during the winter school break at the Carter Playground Bubble at Northeastern University. Rosters must have a minimum of eight players and a maximum of 10 players.

The deadline for registration is Monday, December 18. To register, visit boston.gov/sports. For tournament information, contact woodley.auguste@boston.gov or call 617-961-3084.

