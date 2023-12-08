Alexei Overchuk meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev

RUSSIA, December 8 - The talks addressed issues of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of customs administration.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk met with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev on the sidelines of a meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Moscow.

Priority issues of bilateral trade and economic interaction between Russia and Kyrgyzstan were discussed. The parties focused on the development of cooperation in the field of customs administration.