Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev

RUSSIA, December 8 - Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev in Moscow.

Alexei Overchuk and Shahin Mustafayev discussed the current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation on the agenda of the Russia-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. The commission co-chairs highlighted the positive dynamics of trade development, reaffirming the effectiveness of their bilateral cooperation. The growth in trade between Russia and Azerbaijan in January-October 2023 was 20 percent higher than in the same period of 2022. 

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas of cooperation.

