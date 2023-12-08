Alexei Overchuk takes part in CIS Economic Council meeting

RUSSIA, December 8 - The participants reviewed a wide range of current issues on economic cooperation between the CIS member states.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk took part in the 100th meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Moscow.

In 2024, the Kyrgyz Republic will cede its CIS chairmanship to the Russian Federation. Speaking at the meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev noted that the economic agenda of the Kyrgyz Republic’s CIS chairmanship had been implemented completely, and that all events planned for 2023 had been held. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk assumed Russia’s chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In his remarks, Alexei Overchuk thanked the Kyrgyz Republic for chairing the CIS and for its contribution to the development of the CIS as Chair of the Economic Council. He also specified the main priorities of Russia’s chairmanship.

“Our joint efforts within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States aim to improve the quality of life of our nations. During the Russian Federation’s CIS chairmanship, we see our goals in working to continue the positive development trends of the Commonwealth of Independent States that have been achieved over the past few years. The Concept of the Russian Federation’s CIS Chairmanship formalises specific priorities of the chairmanship. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin presented these priorities at a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council meeting in Bishkek on 13 October 2023. We suggest implementing a common constructive agenda that aims to strengthen the Commonwealth as an integration association, to enhance its international authority and prestige and to increase its global impact.

“We suggest focusing on promoting integration processes in food security, energy security, industrial cooperation, transport-logistics connectivity, environmental protection, innovation and digitalisation. I would like to note that the Concept of the Russian Federation’s CIS Chairmanship, as approved by the President of the Russian Federation, encompasses all the main spheres of life of our countries and nations, and its implementation will make it possible to strengthen our Commonwealth still further. Together, we will be able to support the positive trends we have today in various areas, and we will facilitate the development of our countries and our economies,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Participants in the CIS Economic Council meeting discussed current issues of their trade and economic cooperation. In particular, they considered a draft action plan on optimising infrastructure and developing international transport corridors running through the CIS member states for the period to 2030, aimed at expanding and deepening cooperation between transport ministries and agencies of the CIS member states in the development of international transport corridors (ITC) by implementing concerted measures to improve their functioning. Implementation of the action plan will maximise efficiency in the use of ITC opportunities in the CIS, create conditions for increasing their competitiveness, attracting cargo flows, and tapping the transport and transit potential of the CIS member states.

The participants also considered draft concepts for cooperation between the CIS member states in the energy sector until 2035 and the plan of priority measures for its implementation, as well as a report on the activities of the Interstate Council for Standardisation, Metrology and Certification in 2018–2022.

The Council members were updated on obstacles in the mutual trade of the CIS member states and offered recommendations for their elimination, which reflect the results of work with incoming claims from the CIS member states on existing obstacles in mutual trade.

The Council members also considered a draft list of measures for 2024–2030 aimed at combating offences in the field of intellectual property, as part of supporting the stage by stage implementation of the Strategy of Economic Development of the Commonwealth of Independent States to 2030.

The next meeting of the CIS Economic Council to be chaired by the Russian Federation is scheduled for 29 March 2024.