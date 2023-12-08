Vermont Drug Task Force / Two arrests in Brattleboro

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23H2000688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Vermont Drug Task Force

STATION: Headquarters

CONTACT#: 802-244-7345

DATE/TIME: 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Canal Street, Brattleboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on Canal Street in Brattleboro, Vermont following a monthlong narcotics investigation. Just after 6 a.m., the Vermont State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit, the Tactical Services Unit, the Crisis Negotiation Unit, and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program began to execute the warrant. A portion of Canal Street was shut down during this operation.

As a result, Kaanan H. Kain, 33, who has no fixed address, and Ashlyn Y. Gates, 32, of Manchester, Connecticut, were arrested on outstanding Vermont state arrest warrants. Kain had two warrants, both for failures to appear before the court to answer charges of retail theft. Gates had one warrant, for failing to appear to answer charges of simple assault and unlawful mischief. Both Kain and Gates were brought to the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to satisfy the warrant for their arrest before a judge.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Brattleboro Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for this operation.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

