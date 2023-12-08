Muti-Grammy and Emmy Award Winner MALIK YUSEF MAKES SPECIAL APPEARANCE DURING MIAMI ART WEEK 2023
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly acclaimed artist Malik Yusef joins Pigeons of New York, Skott Marsi and Club Debut during Miami Art Week to present at one of the most anticipated curated events while attending Art Basel. Yusef has enjoyed tremendous success in both the music and television/film industries. His talent and creative work have garnered widespread appreciation and acknowledgment within the entertainment industry. He is recognized as a musical artist, song writer, producer, and creative director, and has earned multiple Grammy and Emmy Awards. His onstage presentation will include exclusive details of his upcoming Elephant In The Room Collectable release which features Artwork both canvas and digital, vignettes, podcasts, and a documentary.
A confluence of visionaries, Club Debut and Pigeons of New York throughout the evening will bring their unique take on the future of art and the creator economy, while pushing the boundaries of creativity through innovative technologies and collaborative community experiences. This exclusive Art x Tech x Music x Fashion experience is available for one evening only, from 7PM – Midnight on Saturday, December 9th, 2023, at The Skott Marsi Showroom located at 7820 Northwest 6th Court Miami, FL 33150. The venue is a 600 square feet visual spectacle, with murals by Skott Marsi intertwining to tell a beautiful story across four walls.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration that spotlights the convergence of traditional artistic brilliance with the limitless possibilities of digital expression. It is through working with creators like Skott Marsi and community platforms like Pigeons of New York, that I am able to push the mission of Club Debut – which is to create one million resilient creative businesses impacting one billion people by the end of the decade.” ~Kesi Gibson, Founder at Club Debut.
In addition to the main gallery and digital art exhibition, there will be musical performances in addition to other performance art showcases, designer merch pop-up, high quality meet & greet and some unannounced surprises. Moreover, the widely anticipated PNY Phase 4 Drop will be the backdrop of this Utility packed experience. The ambiance will be electrifying, and the experience of attending this event will certainly be unforgettable.
ABOUT PIGEONS OF NEW YORK
Founder Jim Hernandez & Co-Founder Marcus Maxwell embarked on their NFT journey back in 2021, and it has been nothing short of amazing for them. From live events across the country to building a community of like-minded individuals who all want to achieve the same thing these two have surprised even themselves around every corner. “Big City” brings it all together. Pigeons of New York NFT is an idea that comes from what the founders know best, their city of New York and its people.
ABOUT CLUB DEBUT
Club Debut through its 360-degree platform ecosystem, enables creators to build, launch and grow financially resilient businesses. With every content production studio, you can think of under 15K SQFT of space, it is a leading hub for creative exploration, dedicated to harnessing the power of technology to elevate artistic expression. Through collaborations with visionary artists, technologists and innovators, Club Debut seeks to redefine the landscape of creativity in the digital age. The company remains committed to fostering a deeper connection between art and the community. Educational programs and community engagement initiatives will be a cornerstone 2024, ensuring that the transformative power of tech infused art is accessible to all. Founder Kesi Gibson is an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, known for focus on sustainability, the creator economy and building social enterprise.
ABOUT SCOTT MARSI
As an early teen, Skott’s first "graffiti tag” was his own rendering of the iconic Gumby, an American clay humanoid character created by Art Clokey. Over the years, his work has evolved; drawing inspiration from Picasso, Jackson Pollock, and graffiti artist Banksy to produce what Skott has dubbed “Controlled Chaos". In 2011, Skott was asked to paint live at Art Basel Miami which became a driving force for exposure. He made a big impression during the show and was asked to participate in a group exhibition at the Art Place Gallery. Simultaneously, a network of high-profile collectors was eager to own a canvas – Jeremy Shockey, a New York Giants Super Bowl Champion and singer/songwriter Christina Aguilera were amongst the many to collect his work. Skott was also invited by the Office of H. H. The Crown Prince of Dubai (UAE) as part of 100 of the world’s best street artists, to paint the largest graffiti scroll ever, now in the Guinness Book of World Records.
