Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Faslodex, fulvestrant, Date of authorisation: 09/03/2004, Revision: 24, Status: Authorised

Five main studies showed that Faslodex is effective at prolonging the length of time patients live without their disease getting worse.

Two of these studies in 851 women showed that Faslodex was as effective as another medicine, anastrozole: women receiving Faslodex lived for an average of 5.4 months without their disease getting worse, compared with 4.1 months for those taking anastrozole.

A third study in 736 women showed that the higher dose of 500 mg of Faslodex was more effective than 250 mg: women receiving the higher dose lived for an average of 6.5 months without their disease getting worse, compared with 5.5 months in those receiving the lower dose.

The fourth study, in 462 women with advanced or metastatic breast cancer who had not been treated with hormonal therapy, showed that women treated with Faslodex (500 mg once a month) lived for an average of 16.6 months without their disease getting worse, compared with 13.8 months for women given anastrozole.

Finally, a study investigating the use of Faslodex in combination with palbociclib in 521 women with (HR)-positive (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer showed that women treated with Faslodex plus palbociclib lived for an average of 9.2 months without their disease getting worse, compared with 3.8 months for women given Faslodex on its own.