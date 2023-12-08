Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Atriance, nelarabine, Date of authorisation: 22/08/2007, Revision: 27, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Atriance in adults (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are infection, febrile neutropenia (low white blood cell counts with fever), neutropenia (low white blood cell counts), thrombocytopenia (low platelet counts), anaemia (low red blood cell counts), somnolence (sleepiness), peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves in the extremities), hypoaesthesia (a reduced sense of touch), paraesthesia (unusual sensations like pins and needles), dizziness, headache, dyspnoea (breathlessness), cough, diarrhoea, vomiting, constipation, nausea (feeling sick), myalgia (muscle pain), oedema (swelling), peripheral oedema (swelling in ankles and feet), pyrexia (fever), pain, tiredness and weakness. Most of these side effects were also very common in children.

Severe side effects affecting the brain and nervous system have also been reported in patients taking Atriance, including somnolence, convulsions, and peripheral neuropathy causing numbness, unusual sensations, weakness and even paralysis. Patients should be monitored closely for these side effects and treatment stopped if necessary.

For the full list of side effects and restrictions of Atriance, see the package leaflet.