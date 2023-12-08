NCRI-US: Iran's Universities Lead the Way Toward the Overthrow of Clerical Regime

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the U.S. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says Iranian students are determined to fulfill their leading role in the regime-change movement and many of them are organized in the MEK’s Resistance Units.

In the 2022 uprisings many universities chanted the “Down with the Oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader” slogan, one of the hallmarks of the uprising

Iranian students honor their fallen peers by fulfilling their leading role in the movement for democracy until the clerical dictatorship, similar to the monarchy before it, is buried forever.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 7, 2023, marks the 70th anniversary of the oppressive and corrupt Shah’s unprecedented deadly crackdown on the University of Tehran in 1953, where three students were brutally shot to death.

The attack occurred just months after the Shah usurped power following an anti-Iranian coup d'état - which brought down the democratic and nationalist government of Dr. Mohammad Mossadegh - as a means to silence dissent forever.

However, the despotic Shah colossally failed. Twenty-five years later, he was toppled by a popular revolution that put an end to monarchy as a form of governance in Iran forever.

Shortly after the 1979 anti-monarchic revolution, Khomeini, who had usurped the leadership of the revolution, also saw universities as a hotbed of dissent and democratic opposition to his theocratic regime and ordered a nationwide crackdown and purge under the banner of a “Cultural Revolution,” after he closed all the universities for three years.

He, too, failed. College students later became the backbone of the MEK-led nationwide resistance movement. They form a significant portion of the political activists executed or imprisoned since the early 1980s.

We have seen the leading role of universities and how they have spearheaded the protesting masses in recent uprisings since 2017, ensuring the success of the ongoing democratic revolution.

The universities played a leading role during the 2022 uprisings. The students' bravery and political acumen were on full display. Scores were shot to death, and thousands were arrested.

On December 7, 2022, many colleges and universities across Iran were chanting slogans that became the hallmark of the uprising. “Down with the Oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader,” “Death to the dictator,” “With hijab, without hijab; Onwards to revolution.”

Today, Iranian students, male or female, are more determined than ever to fulfill their leading role in spearheading the movement. Many of them are organized in the MEK’s Resistance Units.

This is how they honor their fallen peers and will continue to do so until the clerical dictatorship is also buried forever.

# # #

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981 as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

For more information:

▶️ NCRI-US: https://www.ncrius.org/

▶️ Maryam Rajavi: https://www.maryam-rajavi.com/en/

▶️ NCRI: https://www.ncr-iran.org/en/news/

▶️ MEK: https://english.mojahedin.org/

-------------------------------------------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.