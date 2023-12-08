NCRI-US: Iranian Youth Target Regime's Centers of Oppression and Terror on Uprising Anniversary

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the U.S. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the West should stand on the side of the Iranian youth by ending the appeasement policy, reinstating UNSC sanctions, and blacklisting the IRGC.

The courageous Iranian youth deserve all the support the West can provide. It should start with ending the appeasement policy." — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four years after Iran's momentous November 2019 uprisings, its shockwaves continue to deepen divisions within the ruling establishment. For the Iranian people, this anniversary symbolizes courage, the need for organized resistance, and the regime's imminent downfall.

To honor over 1,500 martyrs of the 2019 uprising, Resistance Units and the rebellious youth across Iran carried out over 150 acts of resistance from November 14 to 16 this year.

These acts targeted the regime's apparatus of oppression, including the IRGC, Basij, judicial institutions, and entities implicated in plunder and corruption, as well as political symbols. Numerous billboards, banners, and posters featuring Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, mass murderer Ebrahim Raisi, and terror master Qasem Soleimani were taken down.

One significant target was the Quds Operational Headquarters of the IRGC, known for arresting and torturing protesters since 2017 in northwest Tehran. During the 2022 uprising, this base focused on suppressing universities and students, notably at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.

Resistance Units also projected images of the Resistance’s leaders onto tall buildings and displayed messages calling for the regime’s overthrow and the establishment of a democratic republic in Iran.

The IRGC, including its Quds Force and Basij forces, upholds the regime's reign of terror and tyranny. For democracy in Iran and peace in the Middle East to have a chance, the Iranian people see taking apart this terror structure as an imperative.

The courageous Iranian youth committed to this task deserve all the support the West can provide. It should start with ending the policy of appeasement, reinstating the UN Security Council sanctions, and dismantling Tehran’s terror and influencers network abroad.

# # #

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981 as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

